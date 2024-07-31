Gymnasts at War: Simone Biles Admits She's Been 'Blocked' by MyKayla Skinner After Gold Medal Clapback
It looks like Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner's friendship might be forever fractured.
After Biles, who won gold at the 2024 Olympics, fired back at Skinner, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "oop I’ve been blocked."
People immediately weighed in, saying it's good that Biles, 27, is better off without Skinner, 27.
One person wrote, "jealousy is a bad look on her," while another said, "Sometimes the trash takes itself out. And I always block back."
A third person added, "Put a finger down if a hater tried you and failed."
As OK! previously reported, after Biles, and her teammates Suni Lee, 21, Jordan Chiles, 23, Jade Carey, 24, and Hezly Rivera, 16, won big at the Olympics, she took to Instagram to write: "Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions."
Biles was seemingly referring to Skinner's prior remarks, in which she said present day gymnasts "don't work as hard" as they used to.
"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," Skinner said while reacting to the gymnastics trials for Team USA in a since-deleted YouTube video.
Skinner also pointed fingers at the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a non-profit created to help end abuse in athletics, as part of the reason why athletes might not be as successful in today's environment.
"Like, coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say. Which, in some ways is really good, but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense," she explained.
After Skinner received a ton of backlash, she clarified her comments.
"A lot of the stuff that I was talking about wasn't always necessarily about the current team," Skinner said at the beginning of July via a video shared to her Instagram Story. "Because I love and support all the girls that made it and I'm so proud of them."