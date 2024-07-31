OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Simone Biles
OK LogoNEWS

Gymnasts at War: Simone Biles Admits She's Been 'Blocked' by MyKayla Skinner After Gold Medal Clapback

simone biles blocked mykayla skinner
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 31 2024, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It looks like Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner's friendship might be forever fractured.

After Biles, who won gold at the 2024 Olympics, fired back at Skinner, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "oop I’ve been blocked."

Article continues below advertisement
simone biles blocked mykayla skinner
Source: mega

Simone Biles said she's been 'blocked' on July 31.

Article continues below advertisement

People immediately weighed in, saying it's good that Biles, 27, is better off without Skinner, 27.

One person wrote, "jealousy is a bad look on her," while another said, "Sometimes the trash takes itself out. And I always block back."

A third person added, "Put a finger down if a hater tried you and failed."

Article continues below advertisement
simone biles blocked mykayla skinner
Source: mega

Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner have been publicly fighting.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, after Biles, and her teammates Suni Lee, 21, Jordan Chiles, 23, Jade Carey, 24, and Hezly Rivera, 16, won big at the Olympics, she took to Instagram to write: "Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions."

Biles was seemingly referring to Skinner's prior remarks, in which she said present day gymnasts "don't work as hard" as they used to.

Article continues below advertisement
simone biles blocked mykayla skinner
Source: mega

Simone Biles won big at the 2024 olympics.

MORE ON:
Simone Biles
Article continues below advertisement

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," Skinner said while reacting to the gymnastics trials for Team USA in a since-deleted YouTube video.

Skinner also pointed fingers at the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a non-profit created to help end abuse in athletics, as part of the reason why athletes might not be as successful in today's environment.

Article continues below advertisement
simone biles blocked mykayla skinner
Source: mega

The gymnast later clarified her comments.

Article continues below advertisement

"Like, coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say. Which, in some ways is really good, but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense," she explained.

After Skinner received a ton of backlash, she clarified her comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"A lot of the stuff that I was talking about wasn't always necessarily about the current team," Skinner said at the beginning of July via a video shared to her Instagram Story. "Because I love and support all the girls that made it and I'm so proud of them."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.