Nancy Grace Slams Upcoming Casey Anthony Peacock Docuseries As A 'Money And Fame Grab'

Hours after Casey Anthony’s upcoming three-part Peacock documentary, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, first dominated headlines earlier this week, legal commentator and longtime TV maven Nancy Grace has some harsh words surrounding the already controversial series.

Set to be the first time Anthony has publicly spoken about the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, since her 2011 acquittal, Grace condemned the impending docuseries as a “money and fame grab” during a televised interview on Wednesday, November 9.

“I can tell you this, they’re gonna make a mint,” Grace quipped of the “distasteful” series.