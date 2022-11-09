Nancy Grace Slams Upcoming Casey Anthony Peacock Docuseries As A 'Money And Fame Grab'
Hours after Casey Anthony’s upcoming three-part Peacock documentary, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, first dominated headlines earlier this week, legal commentator and longtime TV maven Nancy Grace has some harsh words surrounding the already controversial series.
Set to be the first time Anthony has publicly spoken about the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, since her 2011 acquittal, Grace condemned the impending docuseries as a “money and fame grab” during a televised interview on Wednesday, November 9.
“I can tell you this, they’re gonna make a mint,” Grace quipped of the “distasteful” series.
“What concerns me is that we are not learning anything, there’s no furtherance of the truth, there’s no furtherance of justice,” she continued. “This is just, in my opinion, a money and fame grab and Peacock’s going right along with it.”
Beyond money, Grace also asserted that Anthony may be using her new platform as a way of landing herself back in the public eye.
“This is a way for her to get fame, notoriety — as if she needed any more — and probably money,” she said. “Now, Peacock may say, ‘Oh, we’re not paying for an interview,’ again, B.S., you guys have heard of ‘licensing fees’ for photos, sure we’re not gonna pay you for your interview, but I’ll pay you $20 grand for a picture of Caylee.”
Though journalistic ethics generally frown upon paying subjects, meaning it’s highly unlikely Anthony was compensated for her appearance in the series, it is still unknown if she will profit from the streaming offering. The series’ director Alexandra Dean confirmed that Anthony had “no editorial control” over the finished product, and "did not see or give notes on the film."
Grace also revealed that she, too, was approached to appear in the project, though she ultimately declined.
“I would like to point out that I was contacted by this group when the director was still working on it, to have a “sit down” with “Tot Mom” Casey Anthony under these conditions,” she recalled. “I said, ‘Absolutely not’ because when I learned I couldn’t ask the questions I wanted, I couldn’t control what was happening, no way!”
“She’s gonna do exactly what we predict, she’s gonna have softball questions, and lie her way through it with no one to test her such as under cross-examination,” she explained of her decision.
