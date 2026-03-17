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Nancy Grace Weighs in on People 'Piling' on Savannah Guthrie at the 'Possibility' She Might Go Back to the 'Today' Show

nancy grace savannah guthrie today show backlash
Source: MEGA

Nancy Grace defended Savannah Guthrie amid backlash over her potential return to the 'Today' show.

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March 17 2026, Updated 7:24 a.m. ET

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As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, legal analyst Nancy Grace is calling out critics who are questioning whether Savannah Guthrie should return to work.

“[Nancy] is still missing, day 44. What do we know tonight? What are the latest developments in the search for Nancy Guthrie, and why are people piling on Savannah Guthrie, at the possibility she may try to go back and work to try to resume her life with her family and her children? Why is she being attacked?” the “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” host said on her podcast.

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image of Nancy Grace defended Savannah Guthrie after people attacked her for wanting to go back to work.
Source: Fox One

Nancy Grace defended Savannah Guthrie after people attacked her for wanting to go back to work.

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Her comments come as Savannah’s potential return to the Today show has become a growing topic of conversation.

During the Thursday, March 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, co-host Jenna Bush Hager revealed that Savannah had quietly stopped by NBC Studios earlier that day.

"Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock in Studio 1A. We got to see her this morning. In her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in the room, the crew," a teary-eyed Jenna, 44, explained. "She said that she has the intention to return to the show. Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it's her home and where she feels so loved. She is beyond loved here. We're happy that she is home."

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Source: @NancyGrace/X
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Jenna added that she isn’t sure exactly when Savannah will officially return — but the visit meant a lot.

"It felt so good to get to hug her," Jenna shared.

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image of Savannah Guthrie’s mother is still missing.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie’s mother is still missing.

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Co-host Sheinelle Jones also reflected on the emotional moment, which happened just before the show went live.

"When Savannah's here...we've all been waiting for her. We've been wearing our pins. We've been touching her and hugging and everybody wants to lay eyes on her," Sheinelle said.

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image of Savannah Guthrie recently visited NBC Studios.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie recently visited NBC Studios.

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Behind the scenes, rumors have been swirling about Savannah’s return — and not all of them are kind.

One insider claimed that some colleagues may not be as supportive as they appear.

"You think The Morning Show is bad? That's nothing," the source told Daily Mail, referencing the drama-filled talk show. "These people will steal your chair while you're still sitting in it."

"From the hair and makeup people to the producers, you can't trust anyone, they all talk,” they added.

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Another source went even further, suggesting tensions inside the studio. "It's a viper's nest. Even if you're suffering," they claimed.

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image of Some insiders claim there is tension within the 'Today' show production.
Source: NBC

Some insiders claim there is tension within the 'Today' show production.

Despite the difficult situation, some PR experts are urging compassion, emphasizing that Savannah deserves understanding as she navigates both a personal crisis and her career.

"It takes remarkable strength that Ms. Guthrie intends to return to the Today show," PR expert Ryan McCormick told The Mirror. "I would hope that NBC and her colleagues would give her considerable leeway, as the fate of her mother remains unknown. This has to be viewed through the lens of human compassion."

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