Nancy Grace Weighs in on People 'Piling' on Savannah Guthrie at the 'Possibility' She Might Go Back to the 'Today' Show

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As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, legal analyst Nancy Grace is calling out critics who are questioning whether Savannah Guthrie should return to work. “[Nancy] is still missing, day 44. What do we know tonight? What are the latest developments in the search for Nancy Guthrie, and why are people piling on Savannah Guthrie, at the possibility she may try to go back and work to try to resume her life with her family and her children? Why is she being attacked?” the “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” host said on her podcast.

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Source: Fox One Nancy Grace defended Savannah Guthrie after people attacked her for wanting to go back to work.

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Her comments come as Savannah’s potential return to the Today show has become a growing topic of conversation. During the Thursday, March 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, co-host Jenna Bush Hager revealed that Savannah had quietly stopped by NBC Studios earlier that day. "Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock in Studio 1A. We got to see her this morning. In her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in the room, the crew," a teary-eyed Jenna, 44, explained. "She said that she has the intention to return to the show. Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it's her home and where she feels so loved. She is beyond loved here. We're happy that she is home."

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Investigators recover new images from cameras at #NancyGuthrie's home. Nancy Grace has more tonight at 6PM ET on @watchfoxone: https://t.co/2pHIen6nB3 pic.twitter.com/jHXZ21WPUy — Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) March 16, 2026 Source: @NancyGrace/X

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Jenna added that she isn’t sure exactly when Savannah will officially return — but the visit meant a lot. "It felt so good to get to hug her," Jenna shared.

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie’s mother is still missing.

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Co-host Sheinelle Jones also reflected on the emotional moment, which happened just before the show went live. "When Savannah's here...we've all been waiting for her. We've been wearing our pins. We've been touching her and hugging and everybody wants to lay eyes on her," Sheinelle said.

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie recently visited NBC Studios.

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Behind the scenes, rumors have been swirling about Savannah’s return — and not all of them are kind. One insider claimed that some colleagues may not be as supportive as they appear. "You think The Morning Show is bad? That's nothing," the source told Daily Mail, referencing the drama-filled talk show. "These people will steal your chair while you're still sitting in it." "From the hair and makeup people to the producers, you can't trust anyone, they all talk,” they added.

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Another source went even further, suggesting tensions inside the studio. "It's a viper's nest. Even if you're suffering," they claimed.

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Source: NBC Some insiders claim there is tension within the 'Today' show production.