BREAKING NEWS
News > Savannah Guthrie
Will Savannah Guthrie Return to 'Today'? TV Execs 'Can't Imagine' NBC Star 'Would Even Want' to After Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: NBC

TV execs 'can't imagine' Savannah Guthrie will return to 'Today' after her mother Nancy's disappearance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 19 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie’s career on Today may be coming to an end following her mother Nancy’s abduction.

According to a Thursday, February 19, report, the longtime TV anchor could be too traumatized by the missing person case to return to the small screen.

Image of Savannah Guthrie's colleagues are concerned about her well-being.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's colleagues are concerned about her well-being.

“There’s no way Savannah’s coming back,” one executive told an outlet. “I can’t imagine she would even want to.”

Other insiders worry how the show will fare without the 54-year-old, who has hosted Today since 2012.

“If you could pick one person across the span of morning TV that a show would not want to lose, it would be Savannah,” a news veteran expressed. “Savannah was always the glue on that show, and without that, this whole paradigm of our morning anchor team as a family, that connective tissue has just been ripped out.”

Is Hoda Kotb Taking Savannah Guthrie's Place on 'Today?'

Image of Savannah Guthrie still believes her mother is alive.
Source: TODAY

Savannah Guthrie still believes her mother is alive.

Although Hoda Kotb has taken Savannah’s place in the meantime, the retired host is solely considered a “band-aid,” not a “long-term answer.”

“She left for a reason, which was because they weren’t paying her as much,” a source said of Hoda, who served her final day as co-anchor of Today in January 2025.

Savannah Guthrie

When Was Nancy Guthrie Taken From Her Home?

Image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing for almost three weeks.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for almost three weeks.

Savannah’s mother, Nancy, was reportedly seized from her Tucson, Ariz., home early in the morning on February 1. The 84-year-old’s alleged kidnappers demanded millions in ransom in exchange for her return, per several notes submitted to authorities. Although Savannah and her siblings have offered to pay the fee, Nancy remains missing.

The TV personality made an emotional plea to the kidnappers in a Sunday, February 15, Instagram post.

"I wanted to come on, and it’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe,” she expressed. “I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing. We are here, and we believe. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being … it’s never too late.”

“We believe 🙏 ❤️,” Hoda wrote, while fellow Today star Dylan Dreyer added, “I continue to pray every chance I get…I love you 🙏.”

Savannah Guthrie's Colleagues Think She 'Looks Like She's Struggling'

Image of Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers demanded millions in ransom.
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers demanded millions in ransom.

Savannah’s colleagues are reportedly worried about her as the search to find Nancy amps up.

“She looks devastated. She looks like she’s struggling. She can’t be doing well,” an insider said of Savannah. “Anyone who knows her is obviously so worried about her.”

Another friend said “it looked like the light has gone out of her eyes.”

One insider went as far as to call the host’s heartbreaking video “profoundly disturbing.”

