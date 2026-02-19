Nancy Grace Roasts Sheriff Involved in Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case, Claims She's Still 'Alive'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nancy Grace criticized Sheriff Chris Nanos.

“I know that Sheriff Nanos stated the case may take a year to solve. Why doesn't he stop talking? That's a big question right now. Does anybody know the answer to that? Do we need the FBI to take care of that, too? To tell a group of men and women who are going 24/7, 365, blood, sweat, tears, trying to find Nancy, it could take a year? What do you think that means to the family? She could be passed away in a year? She's already 84. I don't know why he's stuck his other foot in his mouth,” the TV star stated.

Source: MEGA DNA found on a glove did not match anyone in CODIS.

During the segment, ET host Nischelle Turner pressed, “We've got ransom notes that may or may not be real. All of this stuff. So, what really stands out to you at this point in this investigation at this juncture?” The legal commentator didn’t hesitate, saying, “Well, frankly, there's been a kick in the teeth, and that is the DNA found on the glove near Nancy Guthrie's home. It did not appear in CODIS (Combined DNA Index System). That is a big blow, but it's not the end. In fact, the investigation is really just beginning. I believe that the DNA inside the home is much more likely to be connected to the perpetrator than the DNA on a glove, a random glove found over a mile away from her home. There's no doubt in my mind that the perp left behind at least touch DNA, if not saliva DNA.”

Nancy Grace explains why she believes Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, is still alive.



Nancy Grace's show, 'Crime Stories,' is now streaming on Fox One.https://t.co/m5kee0oX9m — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 19, 2026

She continued, “So I think right now that is the best lead that has been sent to genealogical testing. I believe that is a better bet than the glove.”

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie has been missing for nearly three weeks.

The TV journalist also firmly shut down the theory that this was simply a “burglary gone wrong.” “The last thing a burglar wants is to cart around an 84-year-old lady who has a hard time walking. I don't know where this theory came from, I don't know, but it's bogus, and it's a waste of time. No one should be pursuing that. That didn’t happen,” she fumed.

Source: NBC News/Youtube Nancy Grace believes the burglary theory is wrong.

Nearly three weeks into the search, the blonde beauty made it clear she believes the Guthrie family matriarch is still alive — a hope shared by Savannah and her siblings. “Have you found a body? Because I haven't heard anything about a body being found. Cadaver dogs were used far and wide in multiple locations. So, right now, without proof that Nancy Guthrie has passed away, she's alive in an ideal reality,” she stated. “A burglar would not take her with them."