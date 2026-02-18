or
Authorities in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Are 'Analyzing' Possible New Clue in Doorbell Footage of Suspect, Sheriff Reveals

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie and suspect
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram;mega

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos may have found another clue that could help authorities locate Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie.

In the doorbell camera footage, the male suspect was wearing gloves, and in one frame, there appears to be a bump near the pinky finger, which Nanos thinks could be a ring.

Nancy Guthrie's suspected kidnapper may have been wearing a pinky ring.
Source: mega

Nancy Guthrie's suspected kidnapper may have been wearing a pinky ring.

"I’m going to give that to my team. They’ll look at that. They’ll analyze it and we’ll see," he shared with NBC News. "Maybe it is [a ring]."

"I look at the same photo you look at and I get it. I see it," he added.

The Glove Had No DNA Matches

Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Arizona home in the early morning hours of February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Arizona home in the early morning hours of February 1.

Though a glove was found two miles from Nancy's Tucson, Ariz., home, lab tests came up empty.

"There were no DNA hits in CODIS [Combined DNA Index System]," the sheriff's department said. "At this point, there have been no confirmed CODIS matches in this investigation."

They also revealed that DNA on the gloves "did not match DNA found at the property," adding, "DNA found at the property is being analyzed and further testing needs to be done as part of the investigation."

What Was the Suspect Wearing?

Savannah Guthrie

Authorities are looking into the items the masked suspect was wearing to help identify him.
Source: mega

Authorities are looking into the items the masked suspect was wearing to help identify him.

Items the suspected kidnapper was wearing in the footage from February 1 could be the key to finding Nancy, 84.

As OK! reported, authorities believe he may have purchased his jacket or Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack at a local Walmart, prompting them to look into surveillance footage from nearby stores.

They're also looking into the holster the suspect's gun was in.

"We know he had a gun. We know he had a holster that had some pretty unique characteristics. We can’t quite identify it yet, but that’s being worked on," he explained. "So naturally, we go to our gun shops everywhere and say: ‘Have you seen this guy? Can you help us identify this weapon? Can you help us identify this holster?'"

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The Guthrie family said they were willing to pay the alleged kidnapper's demands.

After a ransom note was sent out demanding $6 million in Bitcoin, Savannah and her two siblings said in a February 7 Instagram video that they were willing to pay if they had proof their mother was still alive — though no deal was ever made.

The sheriff admitted he's still "stuck" on a motive other than money, which the suspect did't seem eager to receive.

Savannah Guthrie said she believes her mother is still alive.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie said she believes her mother is still alive.

"Is it really for money, or is it revenge for something?" he questioned in an interview. "This is somebody who's disappeared from the face of the earth, and now we have a camera that says here's the person who did this."

The state of Nancy's well-being remains unknown, though drops of her blood were found at her front door. It was also revealed that she has a pacemaker and requires essential daily medication.

