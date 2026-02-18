or
Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie's Case Reveals How Much Longer the Investigation Could Continue

photo of savannah guthrie and mom nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie's mom has been missing since February 1.

Feb. 18 2026, Updated 10:46 a.m. ET

The man leading the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's alleged abduction says authorities are not giving up on their search for the 84-year-old anytime soon.

During an interview with reporter Brian Entin on Tuesday, February 17, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos was asked, "How long can this go on for, in terms of the investigation at this level?”

Nanos replied, "Because of the media, we’ve generated so many leads. Last Wednesday, we had 18,000 leads. The FBI had 14. So you’re talking over 30,000 [leads]. We’re probably closer to 40 or 50,000. As long as those leads keep coming, we’ll keep at it."

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators will continue searching for Nancy Guthrie as long as they keep receiving leads.

It's been over two weeks since Today star Savannah Guthrie's mom mysteriously vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday, February 1.

The retiree's daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, were reportedly the last to see her alive at their nearby home the night before.

When authorities arrived on the scene that afternoon, they quickly determined based on evidence, including blood splatter outside the upscale Catalina Foothills residence, that Nancy had been kidnapped.

The FBI released surveillance footage last week of a masked suspect captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera from the night she went missing.

The FBI released surveillance footage last week of a masked suspect captured on Nancy's doorbell camera from the night she went missing. The intruder appeared to be armed and tampering with the camera in an effort to disable it.

It was revealed early on that the Google Nest camera attached to the door was disconnected just before 2 a.m., and the camera’s software detected movement minutes later.

While initially there was no video available because Nancy didn’t have an active subscription to the company, they were able to pull footage from "residual data located in backend systems."

Savannah Guthrie

Google Might Have More Footage of Nancy Guthrie's Abduction

The sheriff said Google may be able to uncover more footage from other cameras at the home.

Brian reported on X following his interview with the sheriff that "Google could have more footage" of what went down.

The investigative journalist tweeted, "He [the sheriff] says they still don’t have the video from Nancy’s other cameras and it’s in the hands of google now."

It's unclear where exactly the grandma had other cameras at the home.

Savannah Guthrie's Family Has Been 'Cleared as Possible Suspects'

image of Savannah Guthrie's sister Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, were the last people to see their mother alive.
Source: Annie Guthrie/Facebook

Savannah Guthrie's sister, Annie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, were the last people to see their mother alive.

Meanwhile, it was announced in an official statement on Monday, February 16, that the whole Guthrie family was cleared as suspects.

"The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” the sheriff wrote on X. "To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel."

The revelation came amid ongoing speculation that Savannah's brother-in-law Tommaso was involved in Nancy's kidnapping — a rumor that was started by reporter Ashleigh Banfield.

