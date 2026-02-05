Was Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Targeted? Nancy Appeared on 'Today' Just 3 Months Before Alleged Abduction
Feb. 5 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie may have revealed too much information about her mom during an episode of Today last fall.
In a November 2025 piece about Savannah's beloved hometown, she told viewers, "I'm proud when I say I'm from Tucson, Arizona. I grew up there, went to college there. My mom still lives there."
She later met up with her now-missing mom, Nancy, and sister Annie, at a Mexican restaurant. "The best thing is coming home and seeing you guys," the NBC star told them during the sweet reunion.
Unfortunately, the 84-year-old has been missing for five days now after mysteriously disappearing on Sunday, February 1. Authorities believe she was abducted as she suffers from limited mobility, and blood was discovered outside her upscale Catalina Foothills residence.
"There's a lot of soul searching at NBC about whether their segment made Nancy a target," a source at the show admitted to an outlet.
"People around here [NBC] are going to think twice before putting their family on television at all," the insider added amid Nancy's alleged kidnapping.
Savannah Guthrie's Sister Annie Was the Last Person to See Their Mom
Nancy's disappearance was reported by family members at around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday after she failed to show up to church services.
The Today show anchor's mom was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. the night before, with Annie reportedly having had dinner with the retiree.
Police Are Offering $50,000 Reward
Police have offered a 50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy "and or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance."
FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke told reporters on Thursday, February 5, that his team has been "working day and night" on the case, though they still have no suspects.
However, former NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield claimed on Tuesday, February 3, that Annie's husband Tommaso Cioni had been identified as a person of interest.
Savannah Guthrie Addressed Mother's Potential Kidnappers
Savannah broke down in tears as she addressed the terrifying situation in a gutting video alongside her two siblings on Wednesday night.
"She [Nancy] is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without medicine; she needs it to survive," the morning show host told her 1.4 million Instagram followers.
"We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk," she declared.
The TV personality added, "However, we live in a world where voices and images and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."