NEWS Was Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Targeted? Nancy Appeared on 'Today' Just 3 Months Before Alleged Abduction Source: Today/YouTube Savannah Guthrie shared that her now-missing mother lived in Tucson, Ariz., during a recent segment about her hometown on 'Today' in November 2025. Allie Fasanella Feb. 5 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie may have revealed too much information about her mom during an episode of Today last fall. In a November 2025 piece about Savannah's beloved hometown, she told viewers, "I'm proud when I say I'm from Tucson, Arizona. I grew up there, went to college there. My mom still lives there." She later met up with her now-missing mom, Nancy, and sister Annie, at a Mexican restaurant. "The best thing is coming home and seeing you guys," the NBC star told them during the sweet reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Today/YouTube Nancy Guthrie has been missing since January 31.

Unfortunately, the 84-year-old has been missing for five days now after mysteriously disappearing on Sunday, February 1. Authorities believe she was abducted as she suffers from limited mobility, and blood was discovered outside her upscale Catalina Foothills residence. "There's a lot of soul searching at NBC about whether their segment made Nancy a target," a source at the show admitted to an outlet. "People around here [NBC] are going to think twice before putting their family on television at all," the insider added amid Nancy's alleged kidnapping.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie's Sister Annie Was the Last Person to See Their Mom

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Annie Guthrie was the last person to see or hear from Nancy.

Nancy's disappearance was reported by family members at around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday after she failed to show up to church services. The Today show anchor's mom was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. the night before, with Annie reportedly having had dinner with the retiree.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Police Are Offering $50,000 Reward

Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook Ashleigh Banfield claimed Savannah's brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni was identified as a person of interest.

Police have offered a 50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy "and or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance." FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke told reporters on Thursday, February 5, that his team has been "working day and night" on the case, though they still have no suspects. However, former NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield claimed on Tuesday, February 3, that Annie's husband Tommaso Cioni had been identified as a person of interest.

Savannah Guthrie Addressed Mother's Potential Kidnappers

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie spoke to her mom's potential kidnappers in a video shared on Wednesday, February 4.