BREAKING NEWS
Savannah Guthrie
NEWS

Guthrie Family Requests Police Presence as Search for Missing Mother Continues

photo of The Guthrie Siblings
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie’s family requested police protection as the search for their missing mom continues.

Profile Image

Feb. 9 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Feb. 9 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
The Guthrie family has officially asked for police presence at Nancy Guthrie’s home in Tucson, Ariz., amid ongoing efforts to locate the missing 84-year-old. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed their commitment to security at the residence following the family’s request.

image of The Guthrie family requested police presence at Nancy’s home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The Guthrie family requested police presence at Nancy’s home.

The department released a statement via X, indicating, “At the request of the Guthrie family, PCSD will maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security.” The statement also reminded the media and public to adhere to traffic and private property laws, stating, “No trespassing is allowed on the Guthrie property. Violations are subject to enforcement.”

image of Authorities continue their searh, with no suspects identified.
Source: NBC

Authorities continue their searh, with no suspects identified.

Source: @PimaSheriff/X
Police were seen conducting a search of a septic tank behind Nancy's home over the weekend. Drone footage captured officers opening a manhole cover and probing inside with a long pole. However, they left the scene without any new evidence, and authorities have not disclosed what they were specifically searching for.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Source: @JayTC53/X
As the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance continues, no suspects have been identified. The search for Nancy has now entered its eighth day.

Nancy's children — Savannah, Annie, and Camron — shared a heartfelt video on social media, directed at the alleged kidnappers. Savannah stated, “We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her.”

Reports from Tucson’s ABC affiliate KGUN9 suggest that the alleged kidnappers have demanded $6 million in bitcoin as ransom, with a deadline of February 9 at 5 p.m. MT.

Savannah expressed the family’s commitment to pay the ransom, stating, “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

image of The family released a video pleading for Nancy Guthrie’s return.
Source: PIMA County Sheriff’s Department

The family released a video pleading for Nancy Guthrie’s return.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives and agents continue to conduct follow-up at multiple locations,” The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

In a separate search, authorities were seen documenting evidence at Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni’s home late Saturday night, February 7. The search reportedly lasted until around 10:30 p.m. MT, but details of the investigation remain confidential.

Expert opinions have emerged regarding the family’s emotional video. Tracy Walder, a former CIA officer, noted that Savannah appeared “defeated” and lacking hope. Conversely, retired FBI agent Jason Pack suggested the family’s language implies they believe their mother is alive.

“Savannah could’ve said a lot of things. She said she wants to ‘celebrate’ with her mother,” he remarked.

