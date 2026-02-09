Guthrie Family Requests Police Presence as Search for Missing Mother Continues

Article continues below advertisement

The Guthrie family has officially asked for police presence at Nancy Guthrie’s home in Tucson, Ariz., amid ongoing efforts to locate the missing 84-year-old. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed their commitment to security at the residence following the family’s request.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The Guthrie family requested police presence at Nancy’s home.

Article continues below advertisement

The department released a statement via X, indicating, “At the request of the Guthrie family, PCSD will maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security.” The statement also reminded the media and public to adhere to traffic and private property laws, stating, “No trespassing is allowed on the Guthrie property. Violations are subject to enforcement.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC Authorities continue their searh, with no suspects identified.

Article continues below advertisement

At the request of the Guthrie family, PCSD will maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security. Media & the public are reminded to follow all traffic & private property laws. No trespassing is allowed on the Guthrie property. Violations are subject to enforcement. — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 8, 2026 Source: @PimaSheriff/X

Article continues below advertisement

Police were seen conducting a search of a septic tank behind Nancy's home over the weekend. Drone footage captured officers opening a manhole cover and probing inside with a long pole. However, they left the scene without any new evidence, and authorities have not disclosed what they were specifically searching for.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

NEW 🚨 Officials at Pima County Sheriff’s Office returned to Nancy Guthrie to search a nearby septic tank.



Why wasn't this checked on Day 1 or 2?!

This is right in Nancy Guthrie backyard.



This comes after police were at Annie's last night for 3 hours. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/3X4SrXoC0i — J (@JayTC53) February 8, 2026 Source: @JayTC53/X

Article continues below advertisement

As the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance continues, no suspects have been identified. The search for Nancy has now entered its eighth day. Nancy's children — Savannah, Annie, and Camron — shared a heartfelt video on social media, directed at the alleged kidnappers. Savannah stated, “We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her.”

Article continues below advertisement

Reports from Tucson’s ABC affiliate KGUN9 suggest that the alleged kidnappers have demanded $6 million in bitcoin as ransom, with a deadline of February 9 at 5 p.m. MT. Savannah expressed the family’s commitment to pay the ransom, stating, “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PIMA County Sheriff’s Department The family released a video pleading for Nancy Guthrie’s return.

Article continues below advertisement

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives and agents continue to conduct follow-up at multiple locations,” The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. In a separate search, authorities were seen documenting evidence at Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni’s home late Saturday night, February 7. The search reportedly lasted until around 10:30 p.m. MT, but details of the investigation remain confidential.