TRUE CRIME NEWS 'Really Concerning': Forensic Scientist Claims Nancy Guthrie Was Bleeding 'Pretty Quickly' After Alleged Abduction Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram;@Brianentin/X A forensic scientist noted the blood patterns outside Nancy Guthrie's house indicate the missing 84-year-old was bleeding quickly. Lesley Abravanel March 18 2026, Updated 10:30 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, forensic experts have analyzed a trail of blood found at her Tucson, Ariz., home and determined she may have been bleeding very quickly when she was abducted. Forensic scientist Amy Santoro of Santoro Forensics provided a detailed bloodstain pattern analysis of the scene on the Tuesday, March 17 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show." Droplets were found leading from the home's front entrance to the edge of the driveway. DNA analysis confirmed that the blood belongs to Nancy.

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'Really Concerning'

Source: NEWSNATION Nancy Guthrie was bleeding 'quickly,' claims an expert.

Amy noted a lack of blood on the door or threshold, suggesting she may have already been past the threshold when she was injured. “The blood outside, I think, is really concerning because to me, assuming that Miss Guthrie is moving, you know, somewhat of a walking pace. These blood stains show that she's bleeding pretty quickly,” Amy told Megyn. While Amy said she was unable to determine what type of injury caused the bleeding, she noted the height from which the blood appeared to drip.

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'She Is Bleeding Very Quickly'

Source: @savannaguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

“What I can tell is that the blood is falling from a height, probably more than two feet. Whether that's from her hand, her arm, her face, I don't think we can tell," she explained. "But I think it's an indication that she is bleeding very quickly. There's so much blood out there that if you were, I don't think you would see that distribution of blood with a slower bleed.” She added that “unless she's standing there stationary for a period of time, which of course is possible, although I think unlikely in an abduction, I think it shows that that she really is bleeding pretty badly.” While Amy was unable to specify the injury, she said it could have been a nosebleed.

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Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie was allegedly abducted from her home.

“You know, I'm just picturing Nancy possibly walking, possibly with a bloody nose. And it seems to me, especially with an elderly woman, that blood would fall, and then you'd likely step in it and possibly even drag your foot,” she said. Amy also said that the blood pattern was not consistent with a more violent injury. “It doesn't seem like the type of blood staining that you would get from a very serious injury like a gunshot,” she added. “There are patterns that I would expect to see in a gunshot case that I don't see here. But we don't know what the inside of the house looks like.”

Source: NBC12NEWS/YOUTUBE Nancy Guthrie may have been bleeding from the nose or mouth.