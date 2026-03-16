TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: DNA Experts 'Waiting for Tech That Doesn't Exist Yet' as Savannah's Mom Remains Missing Source: NBC DNA experts working on the Nancy Guthrie case are waiting on nonexistent technology to help find Savannah Guthrie's missing mom. Lesley Abravanel March 16 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

In the ongoing investigation into the baffling disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, prominent forensic experts have suggested that the technology required to solve the case may not yet exist. The primary hurdle is a mixed DNA sample found at Nancy's home in Tucson, Ariz. According to genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, the current software available to the FBI and specialized labs may not be capable of "deconvoluting" or separating the individual DNA profiles within this specific mixture to create a viable profile for genetic genealogy. The foreign DNA found at the scene contains genetic material from more than one person, making it extremely difficult to run through national databases like CODIS.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Moore stated in a March 15 interview on NewsNation’s “The Truth of the Matter Podcast” that investigators are effectively "waiting for tech that doesn't exist yet" to separate these strands. While science is advancing rapidly, current bioinformatic tools may take months or even a year to keep pace with the complexity of this specific sample. Host Natasha Zouves asked, "The latest timeline we're hearing is even potentially a year to separate this DNA and even begin to run that analysis. Does that sound right to you, and what went through your mind when you heard that kind of timeline?" CeCe, who has helped solve over 300 cold cases with the help of DNA and genealogical technology, replied, “The way I interpret that, it means they don't right now have the ability to separate it and they're hoping that the science is going to advance.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannaguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie has spoken out about her mom amid the scary ordeal.

Investigators cannot simply search large consumer databases like Ancestry or 23andMe due to privacy policies, limiting them to smaller, opt-in sites like GEDmatch. "And so when I hear they think it might be a year, that says to me that whatever software, or whatever their bioinformatic scientists have at this moment, is not successful in deconvoluting that sample. So they are hoping that things will change in the coming months or years,” he explained. Natasha asked CeCe, "So you think it's possible and likely that the technology does not even exist, the software simply doesn't exist?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannaguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was allegedly taken from her home.

CeCe agreed, stating, "Right, at least not that DNA Labs International and the FBI has access to.” A black glove found two miles from the home, initially thought to be a breakthrough, was traced back to a local restaurant worker and ruled unrelated to the crime.

Source: ABC News; @savannahguthrie/Instagram The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery.