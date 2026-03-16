Nancy Guthrie Case: DNA Experts 'Waiting for Tech That Doesn't Exist Yet' as Savannah's Mom Remains Missing
March 16 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
In the ongoing investigation into the baffling disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, prominent forensic experts have suggested that the technology required to solve the case may not yet exist.
The primary hurdle is a mixed DNA sample found at Nancy's home in Tucson, Ariz. According to genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, the current software available to the FBI and specialized labs may not be capable of "deconvoluting" or separating the individual DNA profiles within this specific mixture to create a viable profile for genetic genealogy.
The foreign DNA found at the scene contains genetic material from more than one person, making it extremely difficult to run through national databases like CODIS.
Moore stated in a March 15 interview on NewsNation’s “The Truth of the Matter Podcast” that investigators are effectively "waiting for tech that doesn't exist yet" to separate these strands. While science is advancing rapidly, current bioinformatic tools may take months or even a year to keep pace with the complexity of this specific sample.
Host Natasha Zouves asked, "The latest timeline we're hearing is even potentially a year to separate this DNA and even begin to run that analysis. Does that sound right to you, and what went through your mind when you heard that kind of timeline?"
CeCe, who has helped solve over 300 cold cases with the help of DNA and genealogical technology, replied, “The way I interpret that, it means they don't right now have the ability to separate it and they're hoping that the science is going to advance.”
Investigators cannot simply search large consumer databases like Ancestry or 23andMe due to privacy policies, limiting them to smaller, opt-in sites like GEDmatch.
"And so when I hear they think it might be a year, that says to me that whatever software, or whatever their bioinformatic scientists have at this moment, is not successful in deconvoluting that sample. So they are hoping that things will change in the coming months or years,” he explained.
Natasha asked CeCe, "So you think it's possible and likely that the technology does not even exist, the software simply doesn't exist?"
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CeCe agreed, stating, "Right, at least not that DNA Labs International and the FBI has access to.”
A black glove found two miles from the home, initially thought to be a breakthrough, was traced back to a local restaurant worker and ruled unrelated to the crime.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has indicated that while the lab work faces significant hurdles, investigators are still pursuing other leads, including surveillance footage of a masked suspect and cellphone data.
The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery.