Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case: White Forensic Tent Erected Where Investigators Discovered Her Blood as Search Continues

Article continues below advertisement

A white forensic tent was seen at Nancy Guthrie's home in the same spot where a chilling masked figure was captured on surveillance footage. Four officers arrived in an unmarked black vehicle at the Tucson, Ariz., home around 8 a.m. on Thursday, February 12, a news outlet reported.

Article continues below advertisement

The Tent Was Taken Down Within an Hour

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Two officers reportedly carried a bag containing the tent, while the others brought additional equipment. The white tent was set up at the entrance of Guthrie's front door, where her blood splatter had been found shortly after her reported disappearance on February 1. The structure was taken down an hour after being erected. Though it's unclear what officials were looking for, the tents are often used to shield evidence from the public or conceal a body.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources Called The Investigation 'Amateur Hour'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram A source for the Pima County Sheriff's Department called the investigation 'amateur hour.'

The outlet noted that the front door had been routinely trampled by authorities and family members during the nearly two-week investigation, pointing out that the blood splatter had dried up in the sun. "This is amateur hour," a Pima County Sheriff's Department source told the outlet.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

New Footage of Suspect Was Released

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram New video was captured of the potential suspect five miles from Nancy Guthrie's home.

In another shocking update, the FBI zeroed in on new footage of a potential suspect that was taken just five miles from Guthrie's home. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the video happened "around the time of the kidnapping" and shows a suspect carrying and wearing a backpack. The backpack shows reflective straps near the shoulder, similar to the one seen in the surveillance footage of the suspect released by the FBI on Wednesday, February 11. Investigators previously confirmed that the suspect was carrying a Walmart Ozark Trail Hiker backpack before disabling the doorbell camera at around 1:47 a.m. on February 1.

Nancy Guthries Reported Missing on February 1

Source: FBI/X The FBI released new images of Nancy Guthrie's potential kidnapper on February 10.