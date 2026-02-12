or
Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case: White Forensic Tent Erected Where Investigators Discovered Her Blood as Search Continues

A white forensic tent was found at the entrance of Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy Guthrie's home, as the search for the 84-year-old continues on day 12.

Feb. 12 2026, Updated 12:38 p.m. ET

A white forensic tent was seen at Nancy Guthrie's home in the same spot where a chilling masked figure was captured on surveillance footage.

Four officers arrived in an unmarked black vehicle at the Tucson, Ariz., home around 8 a.m. on Thursday, February 12, a news outlet reported.

The Tent Was Taken Down Within an Hour

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Two officers reportedly carried a bag containing the tent, while the others brought additional equipment.

The white tent was set up at the entrance of Guthrie's front door, where her blood splatter had been found shortly after her reported disappearance on February 1. The structure was taken down an hour after being erected.

Though it's unclear what officials were looking for, the tents are often used to shield evidence from the public or conceal a body.

Sources Called The Investigation 'Amateur Hour'

A source for the Pima County Sheriff's Department called the investigation 'amateur hour.'

The outlet noted that the front door had been routinely trampled by authorities and family members during the nearly two-week investigation, pointing out that the blood splatter had dried up in the sun.

"This is amateur hour," a Pima County Sheriff's Department source told the outlet.

New Footage of Suspect Was Released

New video was captured of the potential suspect five miles from Nancy Guthrie's home.

In another shocking update, the FBI zeroed in on new footage of a potential suspect that was taken just five miles from Guthrie's home.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the video happened "around the time of the kidnapping" and shows a suspect carrying and wearing a backpack.

The backpack shows reflective straps near the shoulder, similar to the one seen in the surveillance footage of the suspect released by the FBI on Wednesday, February 11.

Investigators previously confirmed that the suspect was carrying a Walmart Ozark Trail Hiker backpack before disabling the doorbell camera at around 1:47 a.m. on February 1.

Nancy Guthries Reported Missing on February 1

The FBI released new images of Nancy Guthrie's potential kidnapper on February 10.

Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 after missing her regular church livestream with friends.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department shortly announced that the senior's disappearance was being treated as a crime after "concerning evidence" was found.

Authorities noted that the NBC anchor's mother was "limited in her mobility" but had "no cognitive issues," pushing the theory that she was taken by force from her home.

Nancy's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, continues to stay hopeful amid her mother's disappearance, sharing a plea for her safe return on February 12.

"Our lovely mom. 💛 We will never give up on her," the Today show host captioned throwback footage of the matriarch. "Thank you for your prayers and hope."

