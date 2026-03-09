or
True Crime > Today Show
Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Suggests Investigators Should Look Into Arizona Teen Case as Search Continues Into Week 5

photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie.
Source: NBC

A former FBI agent pointed to similarities between the Nancy Guthrie disappearance and a nearby teen crypto burglary.

March 9 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its fifth week, a retired FBI agent suggested a possible connection to a $66 million cryptocurrency home invasion in Scottsdale, Ariz., involving two California teenagers who posed as delivery drivers.

While authorities have not officially linked this incident to separate cryptocurrency ransom demands involving the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie that occurred the same day in Tucson, the events happened within two hours of each other.

Jackson Sullivan, 17, and Skylar LaPaille, 16, were arrested and charged as adults for a violent home invasion in Scottsdale on January 31, the last day Nancy was seen before her reported kidnapping.

image of Jackson Sullivan, 17, and Skylar LaPaille, 16, were arrested and charged as adults for a violent home invasion in Scottsdale on January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Jackson Sullivan, 17, and Skylar LaPaille, 16, were arrested and charged as adults for a violent home invasion in Scottsdale on January 31.

The suspects allegedly targeted a family in the Sweetwater Ranch neighborhood to steal an estimated $66 million in cryptocurrency.

The teens allegedly dressed in FedEx-style delivery uniforms and used a box and a dolly to gain entry into the home.

Once inside, they reportedly restrained two adults with duct tape and assaulted one victim while demanding access to digital assets.

An adult son hiding in another room called 911. When Scottsdale Police arrived, they witnessed a struggle, and the suspects fled in a blue Subaru before being caught at a nearby dead end.

image of The boys claim they were recruited via the Signal app.
Source: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

The boys claim they were recruited via the Signal app.

Authorities found a 3D-printed gun (non-functional/unloaded), zip ties, and stolen license plates in the suspects' possession.

The teenagers claimed they were recruited and "extorted" via the Signal encrypted app by individuals known only as "Red" and "8."

These handlers allegedly provided the victims' addresses and $1,000 for supplies purchased at Target and Home Depot.

image of Both face eight felony counts, including kidnapping, aggravated assault and second-degree burglary.
Source: MEGA

Both face eight felony counts, including kidnapping, aggravated assault,and second-degree burglary.

One suspect's mother discovered the plot on her son's phone and alerted California police, though the information reached Scottsdale only after the crime had occurred.

They were released on $50,000 bail with electronic monitoring, but some have raised eyebrows about the similarities in this and the Nancy Guthrie case.

"This is the captivating part! Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI agent, wrote on X, outlining reported details of the alleged crime and asking, "Could this scheme somehow be related?"

image of Chris Nanos said they're 'closer' to cracking the case.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Chris Nanos said they're 'closer' to cracking the case.

“If I were the case agent and if I had no suspects, I would be all over this lead!” she added.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC News in an interview that aired on the Today show on Monday, March 9, that investigators are “definitely closer” to tracking down the suspect seen in the surveillance footage.

"There’s so much that everybody wants to know, but I would be very neglectful, irresponsible as a police, law enforcement leader, to share that with everybody," Nanos said.

