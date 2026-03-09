Nancy Guthrie Case: Authorities Explore Pacemaker Technology in Search for Savannah's Missing Mom

Article continues below advertisement

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, authorities are exploring innovative methods to locate her. Dr. Laurence Epstein, System Director of Electrophysiology at Northwell Health, provided insights into how technology may assist in the investigation.

Source: NBC Authorities are using pacemaker technology to search for Nancy Guthrie.

Dr. Epstein revealed to People that investigators are utilizing “signal sniffers” to detect the Bluetooth signal from Guthrie’s pacemaker. However, he cautions that “a pacemaker is not a GPS chip,” and its signal range is limited. The doctor explained that some pacemakers can transmit health data to smartphones, which could be beneficial in this case.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Investigators are attempting to detect its Bluetooth signal.

In Guthrie’s situation, her pacemaker was linked to her smartphone, but the connection was lost on February 1. When the device is not in proximity to the smartphone for over 24 hours, it becomes untraceable. Dr. Epstein clarified that despite the disconnection, the pacemaker continues to function normally. “It doesn’t need that connection to function,” he stated.

The disappearance of Nancy, an 84-year-old woman and mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, has prompted a significant response from law enforcement. She was reported missing on February 1, after being dropped off at her home in Arizona the previous evening. Investigators released surveillance footage of a masked individual on her front porch, who has yet to be identified. Authorities describe the suspect as approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

In a recent X post, the FBI confirmed that new details from forensic analysis of doorbell camera footage have emerged. The suspect is described as a male with an average build, wearing a black backpack.