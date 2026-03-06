Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Ex-FBI Agent Offers Eerie New Theory Linking Her Disappearance to Chilean Theft Ring
March 6 2026, Published 12:02 p.m. ET
A retired FBI agent has suggested there could be a connection between the mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie and a Chilean theft ring.
Jennifer Coffindaffer pointed out in an X post on Thursday, March 5, that several people linked to the South American crime group had been "charged in numerous high-profile burglaries involving athletes such as Travis Kelce that we were tracking."
The law enforcement expert added, "What I find eerie is how the Chileans dress and how these rings are still operating in affluent communities like Nancy Guthrie's."
'The FBI Is Likely Considering Everything'
Coffindaffer's post included a black-and-white surveillance image depicting two individuals who she explained were "tied to a Chilean theft ring."
The figures were dressed in hoodies, with one sporting a black facial covering while other donned a backpack, calling to the mind the security footage of the masked suspect seen on Nancy's front porch around the time she vanished on February 1.
Coffindaffer went on to clarify that she doesn't know whether the disappearance of Today star Savannah Guthrie's mother is connected to the group, but that she believes "the FBI is likely considering everything at this point."
Important Details of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
The Arizona retiree was last seen by family members at her Tucson, Ariz., home on the evening of January 31.
Investigators notably discovered a trail of her blood just outside the rural residence located in the upscale Catalina Foothills community.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has told the public he's convinced Nancy was abducted from her bed sometime in the early hours of that Sunday.
Investigators Believed the 84-Year-Old Was Targeted
"I believe that was a kidnapping, targeted kidnapping," the sheriff said in an interview with Fox News on February 17. "Whoever did that knew what they were up to, knew who they were after."
His remarks came a week after the FBI released photos of the terrifying intruder at Nancy's front door, who appeared to be tampering with her Nest camera.
Investigators also revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene, but it unfortunately contains genetic material of more than one person, making it more challenging to analyze.
The Guthrie Family Has Offered a $1 Million Reward for Nancy's Return
Another former FBI agent posited on Monday that it's possible the crime was deeply "personal," as a hefty $1 million reward for her return remains on the table.
"If they don't react to this $1 million reward with virtually no strings attached," Jim Fitzgerald said on Megyn Kelly's show, "That would lean me toward the fact this is a highly personal crime done for highly personal reasons and money was never a factor."