Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Ex-FBI Agent Offers Eerie New Theory Linking Her Disappearance to Chilean Theft Ring

A retired FBI agent has suggested there could be a connection between the mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie and a Chilean theft ring. Jennifer Coffindaffer pointed out in an X post on Thursday, March 5, that several people linked to the South American crime group had been "charged in numerous high-profile burglaries involving athletes such as Travis Kelce that we were tracking." The law enforcement expert added, "What I find eerie is how the Chileans dress and how these rings are still operating in affluent communities like Nancy Guthrie's."

'The FBI Is Likely Considering Everything'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members the night before she vanished.

Coffindaffer's post included a black-and-white surveillance image depicting two individuals who she explained were "tied to a Chilean theft ring." The figures were dressed in hoodies, with one sporting a black facial covering while other donned a backpack, calling to the mind the security footage of the masked suspect seen on Nancy's front porch around the time she vanished on February 1. Coffindaffer went on to clarify that she doesn't know whether the disappearance of Today star Savannah Guthrie's mother is connected to the group, but that she believes "the FBI is likely considering everything at this point."

Important Details of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube A masked suspect was captured on her Nest doorbell camera.

The Arizona retiree was last seen by family members at her Tucson, Ariz., home on the evening of January 31. Investigators notably discovered a trail of her blood just outside the rural residence located in the upscale Catalina Foothills community. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has told the public he's convinced Nancy was abducted from her bed sometime in the early hours of that Sunday.

Investigators Believed the 84-Year-Old Was Targeted

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Investigators have yet to name a suspect in Nancy Guthrie's alleged abduction.

"I believe that was a kidnapping, targeted kidnapping," the sheriff said in an interview with Fox News on February 17. "Whoever did that knew what they were up to, knew who they were after." His remarks came a week after the FBI released photos of the terrifying intruder at Nancy's front door, who appeared to be tampering with her Nest camera. Investigators also revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene, but it unfortunately contains genetic material of more than one person, making it more challenging to analyze.

The Guthrie Family Has Offered a $1 Million Reward for Nancy's Return

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie recently revealed the family was offering a $1 million reward for their mother's 'recovery.'