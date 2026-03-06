or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Ex-FBI Agent Offers Eerie New Theory Linking Her Disappearance to Chilean Theft Ring

photo of savannah guthrie and mom nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

'Today' star Savannah Guthrie's mom was reported missing on February 1.

March 6 2026, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A retired FBI agent has suggested there could be a connection between the mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie and a Chilean theft ring.

Jennifer Coffindaffer pointed out in an X post on Thursday, March 5, that several people linked to the South American crime group had been "charged in numerous high-profile burglaries involving athletes such as Travis Kelce that we were tracking."

The law enforcement expert added, "What I find eerie is how the Chileans dress and how these rings are still operating in affluent communities like Nancy Guthrie's."

Article continues below advertisement

'The FBI Is Likely Considering Everything'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members the night before she vanished.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members the night before she vanished.

Coffindaffer's post included a black-and-white surveillance image depicting two individuals who she explained were "tied to a Chilean theft ring."

The figures were dressed in hoodies, with one sporting a black facial covering while other donned a backpack, calling to the mind the security footage of the masked suspect seen on Nancy's front porch around the time she vanished on February 1.

Coffindaffer went on to clarify that she doesn't know whether the disappearance of Today star Savannah Guthrie's mother is connected to the group, but that she believes "the FBI is likely considering everything at this point."

Article continues below advertisement

Important Details of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

image of A masked suspect was captured on her Nest doorbell camera.
Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube

A masked suspect was captured on her Nest doorbell camera.

The Arizona retiree was last seen by family members at her Tucson, Ariz., home on the evening of January 31.

Investigators notably discovered a trail of her blood just outside the rural residence located in the upscale Catalina Foothills community.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has told the public he's convinced Nancy was abducted from her bed sometime in the early hours of that Sunday.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators Believed the 84-Year-Old Was Targeted

image of Investigators have yet to name a suspect in Nancy Guthrie's alleged abduction.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Investigators have yet to name a suspect in Nancy Guthrie's alleged abduction.

"I believe that was a kidnapping, targeted kidnapping," the sheriff said in an interview with Fox News on February 17. "Whoever did that knew what they were up to, knew who they were after."

His remarks came a week after the FBI released photos of the terrifying intruder at Nancy's front door, who appeared to be tampering with her Nest camera.

Investigators also revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene, but it unfortunately contains genetic material of more than one person, making it more challenging to analyze.

The Guthrie Family Has Offered a $1 Million Reward for Nancy's Return

image of Savannah Guthrie recently revealed the family was offering a $1 million reward for their mother's 'recovery.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie recently revealed the family was offering a $1 million reward for their mother's 'recovery.'

Another former FBI agent posited on Monday that it's possible the crime was deeply "personal," as a hefty $1 million reward for her return remains on the table.

"If they don't react to this $1 million reward with virtually no strings attached," Jim Fitzgerald said on Megyn Kelly's show, "That would lean me toward the fact this is a highly personal crime done for highly personal reasons and money was never a factor."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.