TRUE CRIME NEWS Former Arizona SWAT Chief Slams 'Emotional' Sheriff's Handling of Nancy Guthrie Case as She Remans Missing

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos' leadership has come under scrutiny amid Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Allie Fasanella
March 5 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

A retired SWAT chief criticized Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos' leadership in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Former Lieutenant Bob Krygier, who spent nearly 30 years with the department, laid into his former colleague's lack of communication skills during an appearance on the "Surviving the Survivor" podcast on Wednesday, March 4. Speaking about the sheriff's Today interview the day before, in which he claimed they were "definitely closer" to solving the case, Krygier declared, "I wouldn’t put it past him to be on that semantics train."

'He Sometimes Just Repeats Himself Over and Over'

Source: Surviving the Survivor/youtube 'He gets emotional,' the former lieutenant said of Sheriff Chris Nanos.

"He is not the best one to deliver those messages most times," he said of his former boss. "He gets wrapped up in his thoughts, he gets emotional. Even if he’s not getting pushback, he sometimes just repeats himself over and over." Krygier went on to reveal, "We did a morale poll a couple years ago — 98 percent of the department gave a vote of no confidence to the sheriff for various reasons." "Think about that number," he continued. "We have roughly 450 commissioned officers. We’re not a small agency. This isn’t Mayberry. We need to do better."

Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing for Over a Month

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The sheriff said on March 3 that investigators were 'definitely closer' to solving the case.

Krygier added that Nanos was seemingly unconcerned with the verdict on his leadership, telling the podcast "he chose not to follow up with the unions" to see how he could improve. The former SWAT commander's remarks come as the 84-year-old mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie remains missing after vanishing from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1. The sheriff said on Tuesday that investigators were making progress in terms of finding a suspect(s), declaring, "We've got a lot of intel, a lot of leads."

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31.

Chris also shared that the department has a special team from their homicide unit working with the FBI on the case, but "are operating under the belief that [Nancy] is still alive." He previously said he believes the retiree is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." A trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was notably found on her front porch. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly tampering with her doorbell camera, shared a description of the intruder and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene.

Savannah Guthrie Is Back in New York, Intends to Return to 'Today' Soon

Source: mega 'We're happy that she is home,' Jenna Bush Hager said of her friend and colleague.