Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Helicopters Reportedly Captured Flying Toward Mexican Border as Savannah’s Mom Remains Missing
March 25 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET
Helicopters were reportedly seen flying toward the Mexican border amid the ongoing search for Today star Savannah Guthrie's missing mom.
Investigative reporter Dave Mack broke down the update during the Tuesday, March 24, episode of "Crime Stories With Nancy Grace," revealing a chopper belonging to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department departed earlier that day.
It's been almost two months since 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the middle of the night on February 1.
'Too Much of a Coincidence'
"The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been using helicopters in the Guthrie investigation since early on," Dave explained. "And yesterday, they took off early and flew in a corridor between Tucson and the border with Mexico."
The reporter went on to share that helicopters from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department later joined the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, flying between Tucson, the border and then back to the FBI headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz.
Nancy Grace called the recent helicopter sightings "too much of a coincidence" to not be related to the investigation into the disappearance of Savannah's mom.
Joseph Scott Morgan, a forensics professor at Jacksonville State University, weighed in, speculating that officials wanted to get an aerial view of something a drone picked up on.
"If they’re working on any kind of imagery that has been either generated by drones, it’s been generated by satellite imagery, it’s one thing to take that and look at it on a computer screen," he said. "But if you got people that are interested in this investigation, they can take those images and go back and say, 'Okay, we’re going to fly this route.'"
Former Marine Iraqi war vet Brian Fitzgibbons disagreed with the host's theory that the helicopter sightings were linked to the Arizona retiree's case.
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'These Were Directed Movements of Personnel'
"This looks like movement of personnel to me," he explained. "So, for some reason, they went directly to that FBI location."
Brian also noted that the chopper's movements were different from previous flights that swept the area for activity from the missing mom's pacemaker.
"We didn’t see them scanning, similar to the Bluetooth beacon, where they were searching in a slow, methodical grid pattern," he explained. "These were directed movements of personnel, for a specific reason, back to that FBI location."
However, the Court TV star said personnel could have traveled by car instead of helicopter.
"They’re not going to go in a triangle," she insisted. "If it was just transferring personnel, they would go from Pima to Phoenix. They would not go on a drive-by at the Mexican border."
It's widely believed that Savannah's mom was abducted from her home in the early hours of February 1. She was last seen by family members the night before.