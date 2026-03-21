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Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Case 'Isn't Cold' Almost 2 Months After Disappearance, Pima County Sheriff Insists: 'Somebody Out There Knows Something'

image split of Chris Nanos, Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie
Source: @abc15arizona/YouTube/@savannahguthrie/Instagram

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos insists Nancy Guthrie's case isn't cold, almost 2 months after she was abducted.

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March 21 2026, Updated 11:01 a.m. ET

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos believes Nancy Guthrie's abduction case "is not even close to being cold," almost two months after she initially disappeared.

The 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie vanished on February 1 and there have been few developments in her case since then.

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Chris Nanos Previously Received Hate How He's Handled the Case So Far

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image of Chris Nanos
Source: @10news/YouTube

Chris Nanos claims there is still 'workable DNA' to examine.

Chris explained during an interview with Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller and radio host Bill Buckmaster on March 20: "We have some DNA that we think is still workable."

The police officer —who received backlash in recent weeks over his handling of the case — noted the cops are still cooperating with the FBI to look over all the evidence present

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Forensic Experts Are Examining Video Footage

image of Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Forensics experts are looking at "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through," he said.

“The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way, and that’s what we base everything on," Chris said. "Right now, everything is speculative. We don’t have anything in front of us that says 'this is who did this, and this is why.'"

"I hope also that the public and community understand that we are working it hard, and we are working it with some really good, quality teams,” he sighed.

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image of Chris Nanos
Source: @nbcnews/YouTube

The Pima County officer said a 'breakthrough' could be eminent.

The sheriff went on: "And we know the science, and we know we have some labs around this country who are really working diligently to get there with this."

While a "breakthrough" could happen soon enough, Chris said it's possible “somebody out there knows something, maybe somewhere, somebody’s going to say something.”

Chris Nanos Clapped Back at the Critics

image of Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie was last seen being dropped off at her Tucson home on January 31.

The sheriff also addressed criticism of how he's been manning Nancy's disappearance investigation, saying he's happy the public is "throwing rocks at me and not my team."

"I’ll be your bad guy, I’ll be your villain," he reiterated. "Part of the problem is, in law enforcement, we know a lot more than you’ll ever know, but it’s for a reason. We know we have to get the help from our media and our community in solving some crimes, but that doesn’t mean we just share the whole case with you.”

Savannah, 54, and her family made countless pleas via social media for her mother's safe return and offered up to $1 million in reward money. Nancy was last seen being dropped off at her home in Tucson, Ariz. on January 31 and was reported missing the next day after she didn't show up for church service.

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