TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: How a Tattoo on 'Porch Guy' Could Help Solve the Baffling Mystery of Her Disappearance Source: mega A sliver of a tattoo on the arm of the masked man captured on Nancy Guthrie's porch could be the key to solving the mystery. Lesley Abravanel March 19 2026, Updated 11:23 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A retired FBI special agent said a tattoo on the arm of the masked suspect captured on the porch of Nancy Guthrie, the missing 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, could help solve the baffling mystery of her disappearance. Former agent Jonathan Gilliam appeared on the Wednesday, March 18, episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” to discuss a potential lead involving a tattoo in the investigation of the woman who was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz, home on February 1. The investigation has honed in on a "sliver of a tattoo" visible on the arm of a masked suspect, nicknamed "Porch Guy," captured by Nancy’s doorbell camera.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The guy on the porch's tattoo might indicate gang or cartel affiliations.

Megyn played a clip from "Crime Stories With Nancy Grace" in which a tattoo artist, Darren Rosa, suggested the "black and gray" style might indicate gang or cartel affiliations. “Black and gray work is a very prevalent style among gangs, Mexican people who might be in these gangs, or cartels,” Darren claimed. “This is even considered hallmarks of people who’ve moved up in the echelons of a gang.” Jonathan cautioned that such interpretations are currently speculative, noting that sleeve tattoos are very common in Arizona.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The tattoos could help crack the case.

“It could be a lot of things,” he said. ” And that’s the problem, Megyn, with all this evidence —that is speculation. And Nancy Grace likes to pump things up quite a bit. So it, you know, it could be …” Despite his skepticism toward the specific gang theory, Jonathan emphasized that the tattoo is a critical piece of evidence. He explained that law enforcement records often include detailed descriptions of tattoos, and a database search could potentially identify a suspect with a criminal record. “Even that little bit right there, if somebody has been arrested and they have tattoos, they’re going to have their tattoos recorded,” he explained. “So there could be a database that recognizes that portion. And somebody just has to put that together.”

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than six weeks after her abduction.

Nancy has been missing for more than six weeks after her abduction. No suspects have been named officially, though authorities are reviewing thousands of tips and using advanced technology, such as iris scans and tattoo analysis, to identify the person in the footage. Investigators recently analyzed additional surveillance footage recovered from cameras around Nancy's property, including those near her pool and backyard.

Source: mega Savannah Guthrie's mom has been missing since February 1.