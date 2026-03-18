TRUE CRIME NEWS FBI Asking Nancy Guthrie's Neighbors About Anything Unusual They Found or Saw Weeks Before Her Disappearance Source: UNSPLASH;@savannaguthrie/instagram A recent surge in FBI activity in Nancy Guthrie's neigborhood has seen agents probing residents for specific new information. Lesley Abravanel March 18 2026, Published 10:50 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin highlighted a recent surge in FBI activity in the Tucson, Ariz., neighborhood where Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was abducted on February 1. “The FBI has been back in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood — asking about neighbors who moved out before Nancy vanished and also interested in a home under construction and the names of all the crew members who have worked on the house,” Brian posted on X. Investigators are specifically asking neighbors for video from two key dates: January 11 and January 24 (the Saturday before her disappearance), Entin reported on his March 17 podcast, “Brian Entin Investigates.”

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Investigators Ask Residents for Info

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

They recently recovered new images from Nancy's own home cameras that may offer new leads. “Investigators were specifically asking for a list of workers at a nearby construction site for a home being built. They were also asking about people who recently moved out of the neighborhood. Are they getting closer to identifying a suspect?” Brian mused. In the wake of criticism of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and FBI Director Kash Patel partying in Italy and signing autographs at an FBI UFC event in Quantico, Va., Brian said that agents have returned to Tucson to probe Nancy’s baffling disappearance.

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Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing for Over 40 Days

Source: MEGA Agents have been seen going door-to-door, specifically asking about a nearby construction site and neighbors who moved out shortly before the abduction.

Agents have been seen going door-to-door, specifically asking about a nearby construction site and neighbors who moved out shortly before the abduction. “And I'm talking about like specifics, like they want the names of all the contractors and workers who are working on those houses,” Brian reported. Former FBI special agent Steve Moore said that this means “they’re retracing steps . . . You'll go in deeper and deeper and deeper. And so people say, 'Why didn't the FBI do this already?' Because the normal search yields your keys in about 20 seconds,” he explained using an analogy of missing car keys. “So they are now obviously to the point where they are pulling up, uh, cushions in the couch,” he added.

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Source: @today/youtube Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

As for the specific dates the agents were asking about, they fell on weekends, a detail that offers specific clues, Steve said. “What that might tell me is that the person who was casing the place had a job during the week and could only get away from work to case the place and be able to get enough sleep to get back to work in the morning on weekends. So, it could be somebody you're looking for, somebody who has a Monday through Friday job," he explained. Steve also noted that Nancy may not have been specifically targeted, despite reports to the contrary.

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie might have been targeted.