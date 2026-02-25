Savannah Guthrie's $1 Million Reward Brings in 750 New Tips Related to Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Article continues below advertisement

The FBI has received hundreds of new tips after Savannah Guthrie raised the reward for information that leads to her mom's return to $1 million. "More than 750 tips related to Nancy [Guthrie]’s disappearance" have come in since the announcement, NBC News revealed on Wednesday, February 25. Former FBI supervisor Jason Pack told Today's Liz Kreutz that "the family's reward suggests a strategic pivot," as it's been four weeks since the 84-year-old mysteriously vanished.

'They Now Have a Decision to Make'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; NBC Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a $1 million reward for Nancy's return.

"There are some people who are close to what happened who know what happened," he noted. "They now have a decision to make and this decision was really ratcheted up by this reward." Savannah, 54, revealed the reward had been increased on Tuesday, February 24, via a heartbreaking video message to her Instagram followers in which the Today star also acknowledged her mom "may already be gone."

'Find a Way to Reach Out to Me'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie acknowledged her mom may no longer be alive.

"Coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then, of worrying about her and fearing for her, aching for her, and most of all, just missing her,” the NBC host said. She also urged those who know something that could aid in the investigation to contact the FBI in an anonymous fashion or "find a way to reach out to me."

'It Puts a Lot of Pressure on the People Who Know What Happened'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; FBI The family 'raised the idea of a reward on day one of the investigation,' according to a source close to the Guthries.

NBC News reported on Wednesday that a source close to the Guthries divulged that the family "raised the idea of a reward on day one of the investigation" but "were advised to hold off." Josh explained that decision, telling Liz, "At the beginning of these high profile cases, there is no absence of tips." Now that a high reward is being offered, "it reactivates the tips and it puts a lot of pressure on the people who know what happened."

What Is the Status of the Nancy Guthrie Case?

Source: mega Nancy Guthrie's blood was discovered leading away from her front door.