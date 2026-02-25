Savannah Guthrie's $1 Million Reward Brings in 750 New Tips Related to Mom Nancy's Disappearance
Feb. 25 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
The FBI has received hundreds of new tips after Savannah Guthrie raised the reward for information that leads to her mom's return to $1 million.
"More than 750 tips related to Nancy [Guthrie]’s disappearance" have come in since the announcement, NBC News revealed on Wednesday, February 25.
Former FBI supervisor Jason Pack told Today's Liz Kreutz that "the family's reward suggests a strategic pivot," as it's been four weeks since the 84-year-old mysteriously vanished.
'They Now Have a Decision to Make'
"There are some people who are close to what happened who know what happened," he noted. "They now have a decision to make and this decision was really ratcheted up by this reward."
Savannah, 54, revealed the reward had been increased on Tuesday, February 24, via a heartbreaking video message to her Instagram followers in which the Today star also acknowledged her mom "may already be gone."
'Find a Way to Reach Out to Me'
"Coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then, of worrying about her and fearing for her, aching for her, and most of all, just missing her,” the NBC host said.
She also urged those who know something that could aid in the investigation to contact the FBI in an anonymous fashion or "find a way to reach out to me."
'It Puts a Lot of Pressure on the People Who Know What Happened'
NBC News reported on Wednesday that a source close to the Guthries divulged that the family "raised the idea of a reward on day one of the investigation" but "were advised to hold off."
Josh explained that decision, telling Liz, "At the beginning of these high profile cases, there is no absence of tips."
Now that a high reward is being offered, "it reactivates the tips and it puts a lot of pressure on the people who know what happened."
What Is the Status of the Nancy Guthrie Case?
Nancy was last seen by family members of the evening of January 31, and it's widely believed that she was taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the middle of the night. A trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was notably found on her front porch.
The biggest leads in the case at the moment are the DNA evidence found at the home and the footage of a masked suspect captured on her doorbell camera in the wee hours of February 1.
Unfortunately, the DNA found at the scene contains genetic material from more than one person, making it more difficult to analyze, so it could take weeks or months to get results, a sheriff said.