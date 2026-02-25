or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Savannah Guthrie's $1 Million Reward Brings in 750 New Tips Related to Mom Nancy's Disappearance

photo of savannah guthrie and nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was abducted during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The FBI has received hundreds of new tips after Savannah Guthrie raised the reward for information that leads to her mom's return to $1 million.

"More than 750 tips related to Nancy [Guthrie]’s disappearance" have come in since the announcement, NBC News revealed on Wednesday, February 25.

Former FBI supervisor Jason Pack told Today's Liz Kreutz that "the family's reward suggests a strategic pivot," as it's been four weeks since the 84-year-old mysteriously vanished.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Now Have a Decision to Make'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a $1 million reward for Nancy's return.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; NBC

Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a $1 million reward for Nancy's return.

"There are some people who are close to what happened who know what happened," he noted. "They now have a decision to make and this decision was really ratcheted up by this reward."

Savannah, 54, revealed the reward had been increased on Tuesday, February 24, via a heartbreaking video message to her Instagram followers in which the Today star also acknowledged her mom "may already be gone."

Article continues below advertisement

'Find a Way to Reach Out to Me'

image of Savannah Guthrie acknowledged her mom may no longer be alive.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie acknowledged her mom may no longer be alive.

"Coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then, of worrying about her and fearing for her, aching for her, and most of all, just missing her,” the NBC host said.

She also urged those who know something that could aid in the investigation to contact the FBI in an anonymous fashion or "find a way to reach out to me."

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It Puts a Lot of Pressure on the People Who Know What Happened'

image of The family 'raised the idea of a reward on day one of the investigation,' according to a source close to the Guthries.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; FBI

The family 'raised the idea of a reward on day one of the investigation,' according to a source close to the Guthries.

NBC News reported on Wednesday that a source close to the Guthries divulged that the family "raised the idea of a reward on day one of the investigation" but "were advised to hold off."

Josh explained that decision, telling Liz, "At the beginning of these high profile cases, there is no absence of tips."

Now that a high reward is being offered, "it reactivates the tips and it puts a lot of pressure on the people who know what happened."

What Is the Status of the Nancy Guthrie Case?

image of Nancy Guthrie's blood was discovered leading away from her front door.
Source: mega

Nancy Guthrie's blood was discovered leading away from her front door.

Nancy was last seen by family members of the evening of January 31, and it's widely believed that she was taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the middle of the night. A trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was notably found on her front porch.

The biggest leads in the case at the moment are the DNA evidence found at the home and the footage of a masked suspect captured on her doorbell camera in the wee hours of February 1.

Unfortunately, the DNA found at the scene contains genetic material from more than one person, making it more difficult to analyze, so it could take weeks or months to get results, a sheriff said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.