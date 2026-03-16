TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Ex-FBI Agent Breaks Down the 'Good News and Bad News' of the FBI's Billboard Campaign Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Billboards highlighting Nancy Guthrie's disappearance have been going up in certain states in recent weeks. Allie Fasanella March 16 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Billboards featuring Nancy Guthrie started popping up in select states last month to aid in the search for Today star Savannah Guthrie's missing mom. An FBI spokesperson told Fox News at the time that the billboards spotlighting the 84-year-old — who vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1 — would appear in cities across Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and California. Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has since shared her thoughts on the FBI's billboard campaign, sharing what she considers the "good news and the bad news."

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Source: mega Nancy Guthrie has been missing for six weeks.

Taking to X on Sunday, March 15, Jennifer explained that while she is "glad they are using billboards to spread awareness" about Nancy's disappearance," she's skeptical about the strategy. Referring to the campaign as a "shotgun approach," the law enforcement expert said it "shows little direction." She added that the FBI should use photos of "porch guy" since "he's the key." Jennifer was referencing the masked suspect captured on Nancy's doorbell camera around the time she was allegedly abducted from her bed in the middle of the night.

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'The Abductor Would Have Hidden Nancy'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega A masked suspect was captured on the Arizona retiree's doorbell camera.

In a prior post hours earlier, Jennifer shared one of the close-up images of the intruder who appeared to be tampering with the Arizona retiree's security camera. "This photo should be next to Nancy's on the billboards that the FBI put up," she wrote. "The abductor would have hidden Nancy. Likely no one in Texas or California would have ever seen her post abduction, but they could know Porch Guy. I guarantee his friends and family recognize him." The former FBI agent added that she's "hoping for a new set of billboards."

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When Was Nancy Guthrie Last Seen?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie had dinner at her local daughter's house the night before she went missing.

The NBC morning show co-host's mom has been missing now for six weeks, with her last sighting reported on the evening of January 31. Nancy had dinner with Savannah's older sister, Annie, and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, according to a timeline of events. She was later dropped off at her secluded Catalina Foothills home shortly before 10 p.m. Investigators believe the grandma is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." Notably, a trail of blood found on the front porch was confirmed to be hers.

Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Her Mom May No Longer Be Alive

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The 84-year-old's blood was discovered at the scene.