or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Ex-FBI Agent Breaks Down the 'Good News and Bad News' of the FBI's Billboard Campaign

photo of savannah guthrie and mom nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Billboards highlighting Nancy Guthrie's disappearance have been going up in certain states in recent weeks.

March 16 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Billboards featuring Nancy Guthrie started popping up in select states last month to aid in the search for Today star Savannah Guthrie's missing mom.

An FBI spokesperson told Fox News at the time that the billboards spotlighting the 84-year-old — who vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1 — would appear in cities across Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and California.

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has since shared her thoughts on the FBI's billboard campaign, sharing what she considers the "good news and the bad news."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing for six weeks.
Source: mega

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for six weeks.

Taking to X on Sunday, March 15, Jennifer explained that while she is "glad they are using billboards to spread awareness" about Nancy's disappearance," she's skeptical about the strategy.

Referring to the campaign as a "shotgun approach," the law enforcement expert said it "shows little direction." She added that the FBI should use photos of "porch guy" since "he's the key."

Jennifer was referencing the masked suspect captured on Nancy's doorbell camera around the time she was allegedly abducted from her bed in the middle of the night.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Abductor Would Have Hidden Nancy'

image of A masked suspect was captured on the Arizona retiree's doorbell camera.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega

A masked suspect was captured on the Arizona retiree's doorbell camera.

In a prior post hours earlier, Jennifer shared one of the close-up images of the intruder who appeared to be tampering with the Arizona retiree's security camera.

"This photo should be next to Nancy's on the billboards that the FBI put up," she wrote. "The abductor would have hidden Nancy. Likely no one in Texas or California would have ever seen her post abduction, but they could know Porch Guy. I guarantee his friends and family recognize him."

The former FBI agent added that she's "hoping for a new set of billboards."

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Was Nancy Guthrie Last Seen?

image of Nancy Guthrie had dinner at her local daughter's house the night before she went missing.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie had dinner at her local daughter's house the night before she went missing.

The NBC morning show co-host's mom has been missing now for six weeks, with her last sighting reported on the evening of January 31.

Nancy had dinner with Savannah's older sister, Annie, and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, according to a timeline of events. She was later dropped off at her secluded Catalina Foothills home shortly before 10 p.m.

Investigators believe the grandma is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." Notably, a trail of blood found on the front porch was confirmed to be hers.

Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Her Mom May No Longer Be Alive

image of The 84-year-old's blood was discovered at the scene.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The 84-year-old's blood was discovered at the scene.

In the weeks since her disappearance, the FBI not only uncovered the aforementioned surveillance footage of the likely perpetrator, but revealed DNA evidence was found at the crime scene. However, experts are still analyzing it.

Savannah, 54, recently admitted her mom may be dead, but she said the family is still praying for her "recovery," announcing that the reward for information leading to Nancy's return had been raised to $1 million.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.