Nancy Guthrie Investigation Uncovers 'Biological Evidence' That Could Be From Kidnap Suspect: Source

Investigators have allegedly uncovered DNA evidence that does not belong to Nancy Guthrie during a search of her home more than two weeks after she was kidnapped, according to the New York Post. The discovery was revealed on Wednesday, February 18, after investigators did another search of the 84-year-old Guthrie’s home. It’s not clear what the evidence is, when exactly it was discovered or whether it has been shared with the FBI, but it is a new development in a desperate search for the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, which is entering its third week with little progress.

Source: NBC Investigators believe they have DNA that could match Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping suspect.

On Wednesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released a statement that said investigators are “analyzing biological evidence” found at Nancy’s home, noting the DNA is under lab analysis. “The number of profiles and other related details remain part of the active investigation,” the statement said. “We believe that we may have some DNA there that may be our suspect,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the Today show.

New DNA Evidence Is Currently Being Tested in a Lab

Source: Pima County Sheriff Pima County Sheriff's Department said the new evidence has to be meticulously examined.

Authorities won’t be able to confirm if the sample recovered from the home belongs to the suspect until it is “separated, sorted out,” the sheriff added. Nancy is believed to have been abducted during the early hours of Sunday, February 1, after being last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills, north of Tucson, Ariz., on the night of Saturday, January 31. Authorities suspect she was taken against her will in a "targeted kidnapping." DNA found on a set of gloves near her property did not produce a match in national databases, though further testing on items from the home continues.

'One of the Most Promising Leads Yet'

Source: MEGA The possible suspect was sporting a backpack and gun hoster that could break the case.

A suspect was seen on doorbell camera footage wearing a mask and carrying an "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack and a gun holster. Betsy Brantner Smith of the National Police Association told The Post that the backpack and holster could be one of the most “promising” leads yet. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has officially cleared all family members as suspects.

All Members of the Guthrie Family Have Been Cleared As Suspects

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie urged whoever took her mom, Nancy, 'do the right thing' and return her safely.