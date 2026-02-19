or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Uncovers 'Biological Evidence' That Could Be From Kidnap Suspect: Source

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Investigators have allegedly uncovered DNA evidence that does not belong to Nancy Guthrie during a search of her home more than two weeks after she was kidnapped, according to the New York Post.

The discovery was revealed on Wednesday, February 18, after investigators did another search of the 84-year-old Guthrie’s home.

It’s not clear what the evidence is, when exactly it was discovered or whether it has been shared with the FBI, but it is a new development in a desperate search for the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, which is entering its third week with little progress.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Investigators believe they have DNA that could match Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping suspect.
Source: NBC

Investigators believe they have DNA that could match Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping suspect.

On Wednesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released a statement that said investigators are “analyzing biological evidence” found at Nancy’s home, noting the DNA is under lab analysis.

“The number of profiles and other related details remain part of the active investigation,” the statement said.

“We believe that we may have some DNA there that may be our suspect,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the Today show.

Article continues below advertisement

New DNA Evidence Is Currently Being Tested in a Lab

Image of missing poster of Nancy Guthrie
Source: Pima County Sheriff

Pima County Sheriff's Department said the new evidence has to be meticulously examined.

Authorities won’t be able to confirm if the sample recovered from the home belongs to the suspect until it is “separated, sorted out,” the sheriff added.

Nancy is believed to have been abducted during the early hours of Sunday, February 1, after being last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills, north of Tucson, Ariz., on the night of Saturday, January 31.

Authorities suspect she was taken against her will in a "targeted kidnapping." DNA found on a set of gloves near her property did not produce a match in national databases, though further testing on items from the home continues.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'One of the Most Promising Leads Yet'

Image of possible suspect in Guthrie disappearance
Source: MEGA

The possible suspect was sporting a backpack and gun hoster that could break the case.

A suspect was seen on doorbell camera footage wearing a mask and carrying an "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack and a gun holster.

Betsy Brantner Smith of the National Police Association told The Post that the backpack and holster could be one of the most “promising” leads yet.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has officially cleared all family members as suspects.

All Members of the Guthrie Family Have Been Cleared As Suspects

Image of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie urged whoever took her mom, Nancy, 'do the right thing' and return her safely.

“To be clear … the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious, and are victims in this case,” Sheriff Nanos said in a statement Monday afternoon, February 16.

Savannah has posted emotional messages on social media, urging whoever is holding her mother to "do the right thing" and bring her home and said the family was willing to pay for her safe return.

The reward for information leading to her safe return has been increased to over $200,000.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.