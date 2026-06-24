'Abstract' Nancy Guthrie Death Note Could Be Kidnapper's Way of 'Reducing Their Own Guilt,' Explains Ex-FBI Agent
June 24 2026, Published 4:34 p.m. ET
Former FBI agent and profiler Ray Carr stated that the unique wording in the second ransom note over Nancy Guthrie's disappearance — specifically the phrase that she was "buried with nature now"— was used by the offender to distance himself from the gravity of the crime psychologically.
Appearing on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports, Carr analyzed the poetic and apologetic tone of the new communication, explaining how the specific phrasing sheds light on the kidnapper's mindset.
According to sources close to the investigation, the note explicitly stated that the 84-year-old victim died unintentionally.
Ex-FBI Agent Dissects the Note's Language
Carr pointed out that using soft, passive or naturalistic language rather than direct terms about death helps the perpetrator manage their own psychological guilt and feel a sense of control.
“A lot of times when you have an offender that softens or uses abstract language, like ‘buried in nature,’ it’s almost poetic,” Carr explained. “And people have a tendency to do that in order to distance themselves from the violent act itself, in order to put themselves in a better light by reducing their own guilt by romanticizing what just happened or what happened.”
The note emphasized that her death was an accident, indicating that the writer felt a strong need to explain their actions to the public.
“Most individuals, when usually you’re looking for truthful disclosures saying what happened, where, when, who was involved, a lot of times the phrase 'not intentional' is just a word that suggests awareness of their culpability of what they’re doing,” he said.
“I think the writer’s main issue here is their central issue is the intent, what they want the message to get across to the public that’s hearing this,” Carr noted.
Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Arizona home on January 31, 2026.
While the initial ransom note demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin, this second note completely shifted the tone of the case from a standard kidnapping for profit to an active "no body" homicide investigation.
- Bombshell Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Claimed She Died by Accident and Was 'Buried With Nature': Source
- Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Contain 'Fingerprint' That May Help Authorities Learn 'Who They're Dealing With,' Says Ex-FBI Agent
- Savannah Guthrie Makes Desperate Plea on 'Today' After Alleged 'Death' Note Surfaces About Missing Mom: 'Somebody Knows Something'
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Savannah stated she and her family are living in "agony" and "cannot be at peace," making a tearful, direct plea on television for anyone with information to come forward.
Addressing the updates live on the Today Show on Tuesday, June 23, Savannah clarified she is not involved in NBC's coverage of her mother's case.
Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Plea On-Air
However, she chose to speak out directly to the public rather than ignore her presence on the broadcast.
“This is a new story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, I live, my brother lives, our extended families live, our children live every day. We are in agony," she said. "I don't have any comment on this story... but I can't pretend I'm not here. And so since I am, I want to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really to beg people to come forward. Somebody knows something. We love our mom. And we will never stop looking for her."