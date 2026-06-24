'Abstract' Nancy Guthrie Death Note Could Be Kidnapper's Way of 'Reducing Their Own Guilt,' Explains Ex-FBI Agent

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Former FBI agent and profiler Ray Carr stated that the unique wording in the second ransom note over Nancy Guthrie's disappearance — specifically the phrase that she was "buried with nature now"— was used by the offender to distance himself from the gravity of the crime psychologically. Appearing on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports, Carr analyzed the poetic and apologetic tone of the new communication, explaining how the specific phrasing sheds light on the kidnapper's mindset. According to sources close to the investigation, the note explicitly stated that the 84-year-old victim died unintentionally.

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Ex-FBI Agent Dissects the Note's Language

Source: NBC The writer may have written the note to help alleviate their guilt.

Carr pointed out that using soft, passive or naturalistic language rather than direct terms about death helps the perpetrator manage their own psychological guilt and feel a sense of control. “A lot of times when you have an offender that softens or uses abstract language, like ‘buried in nature,’ it’s almost poetic,” Carr explained. “And people have a tendency to do that in order to distance themselves from the violent act itself, in order to put themselves in a better light by reducing their own guilt by romanticizing what just happened or what happened.” The note emphasized that her death was an accident, indicating that the writer felt a strong need to explain their actions to the public. “Most individuals, when usually you’re looking for truthful disclosures saying what happened, where, when, who was involved, a lot of times the phrase 'not intentional' is just a word that suggests awareness of their culpability of what they’re doing,” he said.

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie and her family did not give into the notes' ransom demand.

“I think the writer’s main issue here is their central issue is the intent, what they want the message to get across to the public that’s hearing this,” Carr noted. Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Arizona home on January 31, 2026. While the initial ransom note demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin, this second note completely shifted the tone of the case from a standard kidnapping for profit to an active "no body" homicide investigation.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;MEGA Savannah Guthrie said she 'cannot be at peace' until she finds out what happened to her mom.

Savannah stated she and her family are living in "agony" and "cannot be at peace," making a tearful, direct plea on television for anyone with information to come forward. Addressing the updates live on the Today Show on Tuesday, June 23, Savannah clarified she is not involved in NBC's coverage of her mother's case.

Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Plea On-Air

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram 'We will never stop looking for her,' Savannah Guthrie declared on 'Today.'