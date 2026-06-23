Savannah Guthrie Makes Desperate Plea on 'Today' After Alleged 'Death' Note Surfaces About Missing Mom: 'Somebody Knows Something'

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie spoke out on the Today show over reports that a ransom note alleged her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, had died. Savannah broke her silence on the update after NBC anchor Liz Kreutz discussed the latest tragic development in Nancy's case. "I love you guys and I love this place,” Savannah said in a tearful response to the coverage. “This is unusual and unprecedented to say the least, to be sitting here. I don’t have any comment on this story, and I’m not involved in our coverage, but I can’t pretend I’m not here."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did the Note Say?

View this post on Instagram Source: @TodayShow/Instagram Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional update on her missing mother.

According to Today, a letter sent shortly after Nancy disappeared indicated that the 84-year-old had died, but it requested no payment in exchange for the return of her body. As OK! previously reported, the email was originally sent on February 6 from the same IP address as previous ransom messages. The note was allegedly one of dozens that police received from an individual who claimed to know the kidnappers and Nancy's location. One message from the anonymous individual offered up information in return for one Bitcoin, TMZ claimed. The man, who made it clear he was not the kidnapper, claimed "time is of the essence." The next day, the person emailed, "time is no longer of the essence," perhaps alluding to Nancy's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie did not confirm any details of the newly revealed letter.

Savannah did not confirm any information about the recently revealed note but made a desperate plea to viewers. "I want to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really to beg people to come forward,” she expressed. “Somebody knows something, and this is a new story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live, every day. And we are in agony. We cannot be at peace.” "No matter how much I come out here every day and smile and try to find joy," she continued. "And I will. I promise I will. This is a moment to tell you that we need your help. We're begging for your help."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Source: MEGA,@SavannahGuthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie and her family have offered a $1 million reward for information that helps them find their mother.

Savannah and her siblings have offered a $1 million reward for any information that can lead to the return of their mother. Nancy was last seen at her home in Tucson, Ariz., on January 31. She was reported missing the following day when she failed to show up to a virtual church service. The Pima County Sheriff's Office has been investigating her disappearance alongside the FBI. It is believed that Nancy was forcibly taken from her home by a masked figure who appeared in her doorbell camera footage the same evening.

Source: MEGA Craig Melvin commended Savannah Guthrie's demeanor amid the heartbreaking search for her mom.