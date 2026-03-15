Ashleigh Banfield Rips Sheriff Chris Nanos for Claiming He’s ‘Known Since Day 1 What the Suspect Was Doing’ at Nancy Guthrie’s House
March 15 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Journalist Ashleigh Banfield slammed Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos over how he's handling Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
The mother of Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 — and no official suspects or persons of interest have been identified yet.
Ashleigh Banfield Bashes Sheriff Chris Nanos
Ashleigh, 58, believes that the sheriff has known all along who abducted the Today show host's mother.
"We've known since day one what [the suspect] was going to do or what he had planned to do," she said during a recent podcast interview.
"So what the h— is it? You've known since day one what the suspect was doing there and there's a concern to the public," Ashleigh ripped into the officer.
"So, why didn't you say that on day one? And day two? Why didn't you tell [the public] that there was no worry or concern?" the reporter stated.
"Why did my source tell me what your focus was on day one? You towed the brother-in-law's car, then you searched their house and you called off the search for Nancy Guthrie," Ashleigh added. “You turned over the scene, and you told the public there was nothing to worry about. What changed, Sheriff Nanos?"
- Sheriff Under Scrutiny in Savannah Guthrie's Mom Disappearance Says He Was Hit by Personal Tragedy 1 Day After Nancy's Abduction
- Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Tommaso Cioni Cleared 'in the First Few Days' of Nancy's Disappearance Despite Ashleigh Banfield Claiming He Was a 'Suspect'
- Nancy Guthrie Case: Sheriff Responds After Bombshell Report Reveals Shameful Exit From First Police Job
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Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen at Her Home on January 31
"Did we have nothing to worry about on day one because your beliefs were something else? Or did you not believe since day one that there was a danger to the community out there?" she scoffed.
Nancy was last seen being dropped off at her Tucson, Ariz., home by her other daughter, Annie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni.
While the authorities have already cleared Savannah's family as possible suspects in the case, the NBC anchorwoman is reportedly “livid” that Ashleigh previously claimed that Tommaso had something to do with Nancy's abduction.
On March 13, Sheriff Nanos told NBC that Nancy's possible abductor “could strike again."
“We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100 percent sure of that, so it’d be silly to tell people, ‘Yeah, don’t worry about it. You’re not his target,'" he told the outlet.
"Don’t think for a moment because it happened to the Guthrie family you’re safe. Keep your wits about you," he warned. “From day one, we had some strong beliefs about what happened, and those beliefs haven’t diminished.”