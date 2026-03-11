NEWS Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor 'Terrified' After Scary FBI Mix-Up Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram A neighbor of Nancy Guthrie was startled when two individuals claiming to be FBI agents came to her home in a bizarre mix-up. Lesley Abravanel March 11 2026, Published 10:03 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

A neighbor of Nancy Guthrie, the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, experienced a terrifying “mix-up” involving her sister and two people claiming to be FBI agents. The neighbor, who gave only her first name, Aldine, described two people — a male and a female dressed in black hoodies — who were reportedly "tapping on windows" and "frantically ringing the doorbell" at Aldine's sister's home two weeks after Nancy's disappearance. Aldine, who went to high school with Nancy's son, Camron Guthrie, told NewsNation’s Brian Entin that the incident "creeped out" her frightened sister.

Article continues below advertisement

FBI Mix-Up

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Brian Entin reported on a creepy incident in Arizona.

“They wanted to know if she had a pacemaker, and they wanted to look into her garage,” Aldine recalled of her sister’s situation. “She was alone. And was like, ‘Sure, of course. You’re the FBI.” The sister called 911, and Pima County Sheriff's deputies initially told her the pair were impostors. “She called 911, and within 15 minutes, 10 minutes, there were seven police cars. Four FBI agents said it wasn’t the FBI. She was terrified,” Aldine said. “They swabbed her, fingerprinted the entire house. So they swabbed her mouth. They swabbed her mouth for DNA.”

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Incident

Source: mega The woman was an actual FBI agent.

The following day, the FBI clarified that the female was indeed a legitimate agent, though they remained unsure of the male's identity. Aldine suggested the confusion stemmed from a lack of communication between the FBI and the local sheriff's department. "Oh yeah, by the way, that woman was an FBI agent. We don’t really know who the guy was, but she was, so you’re fine,” Aldine recounted of her call with the FBI. Separately, an actual imposter was arrested in early February for attempting to profit from the kidnapping.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Suspicious Man Around Nancy's Neighborhood

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

This individual sent a fraudulent ransom demand to the media or family, seeking a payout despite having no connection to Nancy's actual disappearance. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department determined the note was fake and arrested the suspect on February 5. Officials warned that other "impostors" trying to exploit the case would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Neighbors have reported seeing a suspicious man near Nancy's house in the days surrounding her disappearance, and the FBI has released doorbell camera footage of an armed individual tampering with her front door camera.

Source: NBC Investigators are looking at a damaged internet utility box for more clues.