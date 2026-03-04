or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Sheriff Reveals DNA Results of Glove Found Near Missing Mom's Home

Split photo of Chris Nanos and Nancy Guthrie.
Source: TODAY/YouTube; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

Profile Image

March 4 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos admitted to hitting another dead end in his investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

In a new interview with local Tucson, Ariz., news outlet KVOA, Sheriff Nanos revealed investigators have ruled out a lead involving a glove found near Guthrie's home after tracing DNA found on the piece of evidence back to an employee at a restaurant in the area.

The glove had been found two miles away from the residence of Today show host Savannah Guthrie's missing mom in mid-February — two weeks after the 84-year-old was last seen on Saturday, January 31. It appeared similar to the ones a masked man was seen wearing in surveillance footage from Nancy's Nest camera outside of her front door.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Nancy Guthrie is the missing mom of 'Today' show star Savannah Guthrie.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie is the missing mom of 'Today' show star Savannah Guthrie.

After testing DNA from the glove in hopes of it guiding police toward finding a suspect, Sheriff Nanos said the lead turned out to be a dud.

"There was some talk and discussion that it was police officers out in the field just discarding [the gloves], that is so far from the truth," he said while speaking to the news outlet.

Sheriff Nanos explained: "We knew that at that time, we believed wholeheartedly that those gloves belonged to a restaurant and guess what? The owner of the glove, we found working at a restaurant across the street."

Article continues below advertisement

Sheriff Says Glove Has 'Nothing to Do With' Nancy Guthrie Case

Image of A glove found near Nancy Guthrie's home traced back to a restaurant employee.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A glove found near Nancy Guthrie's home traced back to a restaurant employee.

"It has nothing to do with the case," he insisted, though Sheriff Nanos didn't clarify whether the restaurant staffer had been questioned before being ruled out as a potential subject connected to to Nancy's disappearance.

Chris said other gloves had been sent to a Florida lab and could reveal different results, though the DNA testing could take a while.

"It's a challenge because we know we have DNA, but now we have to deal with that mixture and how we're going to separate it," he shared.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.
Source: MEGA

Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.

While the glove led police nowhere, both Sheriff Nanos and the Guthrie family haven't given up hope in finding Nancy — though Savannah and her siblings are aware their mom may already be dead.

"We know that millions of you have been praying. So many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing," Savannah begged in an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, February 24.

Image of Nancy Guthrie's children haven't given up hope in finding their missing mom.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie's children haven't given up hope in finding their missing mom.

"We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope against hope, as my sister, [Annie], says, 'We are blowing on the embers of hope,'" the tearful Today star expressed.

She continued, "We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy. And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.