Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Sheriff Reveals DNA Results of Glove Found Near Missing Mom's Home

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos admitted to hitting another dead end in his investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. In a new interview with local Tucson, Ariz., news outlet KVOA, Sheriff Nanos revealed investigators have ruled out a lead involving a glove found near Guthrie's home after tracing DNA found on the piece of evidence back to an employee at a restaurant in the area. The glove had been found two miles away from the residence of Today show host Savannah Guthrie's missing mom in mid-February — two weeks after the 84-year-old was last seen on Saturday, January 31. It appeared similar to the ones a masked man was seen wearing in surveillance footage from Nancy's Nest camera outside of her front door.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie is the missing mom of 'Today' show star Savannah Guthrie.

After testing DNA from the glove in hopes of it guiding police toward finding a suspect, Sheriff Nanos said the lead turned out to be a dud. "There was some talk and discussion that it was police officers out in the field just discarding [the gloves], that is so far from the truth," he said while speaking to the news outlet. Sheriff Nanos explained: "We knew that at that time, we believed wholeheartedly that those gloves belonged to a restaurant and guess what? The owner of the glove, we found working at a restaurant across the street."

Sheriff Says Glove Has 'Nothing to Do With' Nancy Guthrie Case

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram A glove found near Nancy Guthrie's home traced back to a restaurant employee.

"It has nothing to do with the case," he insisted, though Sheriff Nanos didn't clarify whether the restaurant staffer had been questioned before being ruled out as a potential subject connected to to Nancy's disappearance. Chris said other gloves had been sent to a Florida lab and could reveal different results, though the DNA testing could take a while. "It's a challenge because we know we have DNA, but now we have to deal with that mixture and how we're going to separate it," he shared.

Source: MEGA Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.

While the glove led police nowhere, both Sheriff Nanos and the Guthrie family haven't given up hope in finding Nancy — though Savannah and her siblings are aware their mom may already be dead. "We know that millions of you have been praying. So many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing," Savannah begged in an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, February 24.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie's children haven't given up hope in finding their missing mom.