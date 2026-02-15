or
DNA Found on Glove Linked to Possible Suspect in Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping Case

image of savannah guthrie and Nancy
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

DNA has been found and is linked to a possible suspect in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 15 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

A new development has been made in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie.

A glove has been found that matches the one a suspect donned in the FBI surveillance footage that was released last week.

The Glove Was Full of DNA Evidence

image of suspect
Source: NBC

The glove has been linked to a suspect seen in the FBI surveillance videos.

The glove contained DNA and is different from other mittens that were found previously, an FBI rep told Fox News on February 15.

Authorities are still waiting for final lab results before uploading the DNA information onto a database to identify the person of interest.

The mother of Savannah Guthrie has been missing since February 1. Police were called after she didn't show up for church in Tucson, Ariz.

The DNA Did Not Belong to Nancy Guthrie

image of savannah guthrie and Nancy
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The DNA found did not belong to Nancy Guthrie.

On Friday, police revealed that DNA evidence didn't belong to Nancy, 84, or her "close contacts" after it was found at her house.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said: “DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property. Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to."

On February 12, the cops “recovered several items of evidence," including the glove, which are being “submitted for analysis … as part of the investigative process.”

Savannah Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie's Search Could Take 'Years'

image of savannah guthrie and Nancy
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1 in Tucson, Ariz.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos also recently confessed that Nancy's search could take "years."

“Maybe it’s an hour from now,” Nanos told The New York Times. “Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.”

“It’s exhausting, these ups and downs,” the officer admitted, adding the investigation will continue on. “But we will keep moving forward.”

Savannah Guthrie Has Posted Several Videos Pleading for Nancy's Safe Return

image of savannah guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have released several videos pleading for Nancy to come home.

“This has to be it, the evidence, everything’s there,” he went on as he looked back on the clues available so far. "Then you talk to people, you learn, you do your search, and you think, ‘Maybe not.’”

The SWAT team also surrounded the area near her home, with three suspects being detained at two scenes. A search warrant was then issued for the zone around her house after cops received a tip.

The three people who were apprehended included two men and one woman, while a fourth person was caught at a traffic stop in a gray Range Rover.

Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron Guthrie, have shared continuous pleas on social media for their mother's safe return.

