DNA Found on Glove Linked to Possible Suspect in Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping Case

Article continues below advertisement

A new development has been made in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. A glove has been found that matches the one a suspect donned in the FBI surveillance footage that was released last week.

Article continues below advertisement

The Glove Was Full of DNA Evidence

Source: NBC The glove has been linked to a suspect seen in the FBI surveillance videos.

The glove contained DNA and is different from other mittens that were found previously, an FBI rep told Fox News on February 15. Authorities are still waiting for final lab results before uploading the DNA information onto a database to identify the person of interest. The mother of Savannah Guthrie has been missing since February 1. Police were called after she didn't show up for church in Tucson, Ariz.

Article continues below advertisement

The DNA Did Not Belong to Nancy Guthrie

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The DNA found did not belong to Nancy Guthrie.

On Friday, police revealed that DNA evidence didn't belong to Nancy, 84, or her "close contacts" after it was found at her house. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said: “DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property. Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to." On February 12, the cops “recovered several items of evidence," including the glove, which are being “submitted for analysis … as part of the investigative process.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie's Search Could Take 'Years'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1 in Tucson, Ariz.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos also recently confessed that Nancy's search could take "years." “Maybe it’s an hour from now,” Nanos told The New York Times. “Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.” “It’s exhausting, these ups and downs,” the officer admitted, adding the investigation will continue on. “But we will keep moving forward.”

Savannah Guthrie Has Posted Several Videos Pleading for Nancy's Safe Return

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have released several videos pleading for Nancy to come home.