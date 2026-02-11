Nancy Guthrie Search Intensifies as Authorities Race to Track Down Gun and Backpack Seen in FBI Footage
Feb. 11 2026, Updated 2:23 p.m. ET
The suspect in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case wore a gun and backpack during the night she disappeared, according to footage.
The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Tucson, Ariz., are now planning to look into the items the individual was wearing in the clips, police sources told TMZ on February 11.
Police Are Looking Into Calling Retailers to Find the Buyer
The backpack, the gun, as well as a pair of gloves were worn in the footage. Police are now looking into calling manufacturers to try to find the person who purchased them.
The weapon holster also seems to be polyester, which is used for carrying a revolver. According to the outlet, the gun looks like a semi-automatic firearm.
As for the backpack, it was reportedly bought from Walmart as the straps visible in the footage resemble the ones on a Walmart Ozark Trail Hiker bag.
Nancy Guthrie Went Missing on February 1
Authorities have been contacting retailers across the Tucson area to get answers in the case.
Nancy, 84, was reported missing from her house on February 1 after she didn't show up for church services. She was last seen being dropped off at her house at around 9:50 p.m. by her daughter Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, following a family dinner.
Savannah Guthrie and her family have been sent several ransom notes since then as they continue on the search for Nancy.
The FBI Footage Was Released on February 10
On February 10, the FBI released the security video from Nancy's home. FBI director Kash Patel shared black-and-white photos of the potential abductor from Nancy's home camera. “New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie,” he wrote on X yesterday.
“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems," he continued.
"Law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance," he said.
An individual was later picked up and detained by police on Tuesday, however, the person was later released.