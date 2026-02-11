Nancy Guthrie Disappearance: Armored SWAT Vehicles Deployed as Activity Occurs in Bitcoin Account Named in Ransom Letter

Article continues below advertisement

Shocking updates have emerged in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. During a Tuesday, February 10, appearance on CNN, TMZ's Harvey Levin revealed there had been activity in the Bitcoin account named in the ransom letter his outlet had received in connection to the suspected abduction of Today star Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother. Within moments after Levin's major breakthrough, Fox News reported armored SWAT vehicles had been deployed in search of Nancy.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie asked the world to pray for her mother's safe return.

"It looks like tonight's gonna be a big night," Fox News' Jesse Watters predicted. ABC network's Tucson, Ariz., affiliate KGUN 9 (KGUN-TV) later said the activity related to the Bitcoin account was less than $300. Prior to the reported deployment of SWAT, TMZ confirmed Levin's message on CNN in a statement shared to its site.

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook Nancy Guthrie's children said she requires daily, life-sustaining medication for heart issues

"We've seen activity for the first time in the Bitcoin account listed in the first ransom note which was sent to us here at TMZ, and also to 2 TV stations in Tucson. For various reasons, we are not going to reveal the amount, but the activity happened in the last 25 minutes," the outlet wrote. Law enforcement sources told TMZ they believe whoever may have abducted Nancy from her Arizona home is also from the Tucson area due to the person who wrote the ransom note's apparent familiarity with local news stations "The operating theory is that the ransom notes were written by the kidnapper, and those notes provide clues on where the abductor lives," several investigation insiders noted.

Source: FBI/X Footage of a potential subject was released by the FBI on Tuesday, February 10.

The latest chilling developments occurred as the search for Nancy reached its 10th day. The famed broadcaster's mom was last seen on Saturday, January 31, and was believed to have been taken during the early hours of Sunday morning, February 1. Photos and videos were finally released earlier Tuesday morning, February 10, of a potential subject wearing a face mask and backpack at the entrance of Nancy's home. "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900," Savannah wrote via Instagram on Tuesday.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie has used her platform to beg for her mother's return.