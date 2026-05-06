Chilling Nancy Guthrie Abduction Claim: Criminal Profilers Insists 84-Year-Old's Kidnapper 'Knew Her' as Disappearance Remains Unsolved
May 6 2026, Updated 12:39 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's abductor may not have been a stranger, as profilers believe the suspect most likely crossed paths with the 84-year-old before the shocking kidnapping.
"[The suspect] knows in her some way," criminal profiler Dr. Ann Burgess claimed in a conversation with NewsNation’s Brian Entin on Wednesday, May 6, per a news outlet. "I wouldn’t think that Nancy Guthrie knew this person.”
Nancy Guthrie's Abductor Likely 'Knew' of Her
Another expert, Dr. Gary Brocato, echoed the theory, saying he believed the suspect "knew" Guthrie, though she likely wasn't familiar with them.
"I don’t think she knew this person. And it could have been, we have to consider, it could have been somebody who saw her on the Today show with her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, maybe not even have met her," he pointed out. "Could have been an Uber driver that she didn’t leave a big enough tip for. Could have been any of hundreds of service workers, I mean, she has been in this house since the ‘70s.”
Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31
Nancy was last seen on January 31 after spending the evening with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.
Hours later, around 1:45 a.m. on February 1, her doorbell camera captured a masked intruder on the porch of her Tucson, Ariz., home.
She was likely abducted less than an hour later, when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind, according to the reported timeline.
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No Suspects Have Been Named in Nancy Guthrie's Case
Her home was quickly declared a crime scene after "concerning evidence" was found, which was later revealed to be Nancy's blood.
Nearly three months later, the case remains at a standstill, with no suspects identified.
FBI Director Kash Patel Blasted Local Police
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has faced criticism for its handling of the case, with FBI Director Kash Patel accusing the department of shutting out the federal organization in the first four days of the search.
"They did. The first 48 hours of anyone's disappearance are the most critical," the FBI leader, 46, said during an appearance on "Hang Out With Sean Hannity" podcast on Tuesday, May 5. "What we the FBI do, is say, 'Hey, we're here to help, what do you need?'"
Though he agreed it was up to the state's jurisdiction, he believed more information could've been uncovered had they gotten involved sooner.
"When we were finally let in, look at what we did. We went in and got the Ring doorbell," Kash recalled, referring to footage captured on Nancy's front door camera, which was originally believed to be unavailable due to lack of a subscription service.
"We said, 'Hey, is anyone talking to leadership at Google?' We know that there was not a subscription service to capture all of the data ... but can we go into the cache, can we go into the data before it's deleted and see what we can find?" he continued. "That's why you have that image, because the FBI worked with Google to put that image out."