Chilling Nancy Guthrie Abduction Claim: Criminal Profilers Insists 84-Year-Old's Kidnapper 'Knew Her' as Disappearance Remains Unsolved

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Nancy Guthrie's abductor may not have been a stranger, as profilers believe the suspect most likely crossed paths with the 84-year-old before the shocking kidnapping. "[The suspect] knows in her some way," criminal profiler Dr. Ann Burgess claimed in a conversation with NewsNation’s Brian Entin on Wednesday, May 6, per a news outlet. "I wouldn’t think that Nancy Guthrie knew this person.”

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Nancy Guthrie's Abductor Likely 'Knew' of Her

Source: MEGA Footage on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera captured a masked suspect on her front porch on February 1.

Another expert, Dr. Gary Brocato, echoed the theory, saying he believed the suspect "knew" Guthrie, though she likely wasn't familiar with them. "I don’t think she knew this person. And it could have been, we have to consider, it could have been somebody who saw her on the Today show with her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, maybe not even have met her," he pointed out. "Could have been an Uber driver that she didn’t leave a big enough tip for. Could have been any of hundreds of service workers, I mean, she has been in this house since the ‘70s.”

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Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie was likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. on February 1.

Nancy was last seen on January 31 after spending the evening with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Hours later, around 1:45 a.m. on February 1, her doorbell camera captured a masked intruder on the porch of her Tucson, Ariz., home. She was likely abducted less than an hour later, when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind, according to the reported timeline.

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No Suspects Have Been Named in Nancy Guthrie's Case

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains ongoing.

Her home was quickly declared a crime scene after "concerning evidence" was found, which was later revealed to be Nancy's blood. Nearly three months later, the case remains at a standstill, with no suspects identified.

FBI Director Kash Patel Blasted Local Police

Source: NBC; Hang Out with Sean Hannity/YouTube Kash Patel claimed the FBI was kept out of the Nancy Guthrie investigation for four days.