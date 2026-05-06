Nancy Guthrie Case: Expert Suggests Kidnapper May Be Dead in Chilling New Theory

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The search for Nancy Guthrie remains ongoing as her disappearance passes the three-month mark — and now, a chilling new theory is raising even more questions. In an upcoming NewsNation special, NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, journalist Brian Entin sits down with experts to break down what may have happened. One theory, in particular, is grabbing attention: the masked man seen on Guthrie’s Ring camera may not even be alive anymore.

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Source: CW39 Houston/YouTube A new theory suggests the person seen on her surveillance camera may have been 'eliminated' by someone higher up.

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During the episode, Entin is joined by criminal profiler Dr. Ann Burgess, who suggests there could be a bigger figure behind the case. “I just had a thought. That person [on Nancy’s stoop] may have been eliminated,” Dr. Burgess during the show, which premieres on Wednesday, May 6. She went on to explain that the individual could have been killed by a “boss” in an effort to cover their tracks.

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Source: CW39 Houston/YouTube

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“It was well-planned. They got away with it. And they pulled a type of case that we’ve never seen before, as far as we know,” she added.

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Source: CW39 Houston/YouTube Experts believe the case may involve a more complex and carefully planned operation than initially thought.

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Entin also teased what viewers can expect from the special, pointing out that the theories are rooted in real-world experience. “I think people [will find the special] interesting because [the profilers] have some fascinating theories based on past cases they’ve worked, as well as statistics. They’re really focused on patterns in other crimes and kidnappings to help narrow down motive and who they think this [suspect] could be,” he told Parade.

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Meanwhile, authorities say they are not slowing down in their efforts to find the missing 84-year-old, who is also the mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. Arizona’s Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement on Monday, May 4, confirming the case remains active.

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Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance remains unsolved, with investigators continuing to pursue new leads three months later.

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"This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the FBI," the sheriff's office said. "DNA and video analysis are underway, supported by laboratories across the country." "Advances in technology are aiding investigative efforts," the statement continued, likely referencing reports that the FBI is analyzing DNA evidence recovered from Nancy’s home following her alleged abduction on February 1.

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"Tips continue to be received and reviewed," the message read. "Even small details may be significant."

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Source: FOX 10 Phoenix/YouTube;MEGA Authorities confirmed that DNA and video evidence are still being actively analyzed with help from the FBI.

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Nancy was last seen alive on Saturday, January 31, and investigators believe she was the victim of a “targeted kidnapping.” Droplets of blood confirmed to be hers were found at the scene. Based on the timeline, she was likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday, when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone — which was left behind. The suspected intruder had already been spotted about 45 minutes earlier outside her front door, appearing to tamper with her surveillance camera.

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As the search continues, investigators have not yet revealed whether they have identified a prime suspect.