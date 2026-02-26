Nancy Guthrie Investigation: New Doorbell Footage From Residents in Her Neighborhood Caught 12 Cars Driving by the Morning She Vanished
Feb. 26 2026, Updated 6:37 p.m. ET
Doorbell camera footage from residents in Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Ariz., neighborhood could provide new leads into her February 1 disappearance.
On Thursday, February 26, it was revealed that Catalina Foothills homeowners Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas obtained video of 12 different cars that passed by the front of their property on the same morning Savannah Guthrie's mom went missing.
A Dozen Cars Were Seen in the New Footage
Fox News revealed the clips were recorded between midnight and 6 a.m. local time. One frame occurred near 2:36 a.m., which is around the same time Nancy's pacemaker app disconnected.
The couple's home, which is located on a back road that leads to Nancy's area, is about a seven-minute drive from Nancy's. They said their doorbell footage was never requested by authorities since they live roughly 2.5 miles from the 84-year-old's house, and cops were looking for information within a 2-mile radius.
Danielle admitted she thought it was "odd" that local police never searched her area of town.
A Suspicious Man Was Seen Near an Abandoned Car
In addition, another neighbor in the Stratigouleas' area told Fox News that they saw a suspicious man walking on February 2 near a car that appeared to be abandoned. The woman described the individual as a Hispanic man around 5'9" who wore a silver bracelet and smoked a cigarette.
As OK! reported, the police are still searching for a masked and armed man who was seen in Nancy's doorbell camera seemingly trying to disable the device.
She was reported missing on February 1, with drops of her blood found near her front door.
Though authorities believe some of the clothing and the backpack the suspect was wearing was purchased from Walmart, they have yet to share any new leads on his identity.
Though Savannah and her family said they would pay the kidnapper's alleged ransom fee, a deal was never made.
On Tuesday, February 24, the Today star revealed they are offering a reward of up to $1 million for anyone who shares information that leads to Nancy's "recovery."
Savannah acknowledged her elderly mother may no longer be alive, but they won't give up on searching for her.
"She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy," the TV star expressed. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."