or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

Nancy Guthrie Investigation: New Doorbell Footage From Residents in Her Neighborhood Caught 12 Cars Driving by the Morning She Vanished

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home in the early morning hours of February 1.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 26 2026, Updated 6:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Doorbell camera footage from residents in Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Ariz., neighborhood could provide new leads into her February 1 disappearance.

On Thursday, February 26, it was revealed that Catalina Foothills homeowners Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas obtained video of 12 different cars that passed by the front of their property on the same morning Savannah Guthrie's mom went missing.

Article continues below advertisement

A Dozen Cars Were Seen in the New Footage

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of A couple who lives a seven-minute drive from Nancy Guthrie caught 12 cars on their street the same morning she disappeared.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

A couple who lives a seven-minute drive from Nancy Guthrie caught 12 cars on their street the same morning she disappeared.

Fox News revealed the clips were recorded between midnight and 6 a.m. local time. One frame occurred near 2:36 a.m., which is around the same time Nancy's pacemaker app disconnected.

The couple's home, which is located on a back road that leads to Nancy's area, is about a seven-minute drive from Nancy's. They said their doorbell footage was never requested by authorities since they live roughly 2.5 miles from the 84-year-old's house, and cops were looking for information within a 2-mile radius.

Danielle admitted she thought it was "odd" that local police never searched her area of town.

Article continues below advertisement

A Suspicious Man Was Seen Near an Abandoned Car

Photo of Another resident of the area said they saw a suspicious man smoking near an abandoned car the day after the suspected kidnapping.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Another resident of the area said they saw a suspicious man smoking near an abandoned car the day after the suspected kidnapping.

In addition, another neighbor in the Stratigouleas' area told Fox News that they saw a suspicious man walking on February 2 near a car that appeared to be abandoned. The woman described the individual as a Hispanic man around 5'9" who wore a silver bracelet and smoked a cigarette.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Authorities are looking for the masked man who was caught trying to disable Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.
Source: mega

Authorities are looking for the masked man who was caught trying to disable Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

As OK! reported, the police are still searching for a masked and armed man who was seen in Nancy's doorbell camera seemingly trying to disable the device.

She was reported missing on February 1, with drops of her blood found near her front door.

Though authorities believe some of the clothing and the backpack the suspect was wearing was purchased from Walmart, they have yet to share any new leads on his identity.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The TV star knows her mother, 84, may no longer be alive.

Though Savannah and her family said they would pay the kidnapper's alleged ransom fee, a deal was never made.

On Tuesday, February 24, the Today star revealed they are offering a reward of up to $1 million for anyone who shares information that leads to Nancy's "recovery."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The Guthrie family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie being found.
Source: pima country sheriff's office

The Guthrie family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie being found.

Savannah acknowledged her elderly mother may no longer be alive, but they won't give up on searching for her.

"She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy," the TV star expressed. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.