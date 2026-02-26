Nancy Guthrie Investigation: New Doorbell Footage From Residents in Her Neighborhood Caught 12 Cars Driving by the Morning She Vanished

Article continues below advertisement

Doorbell camera footage from residents in Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Ariz., neighborhood could provide new leads into her February 1 disappearance. On Thursday, February 26, it was revealed that Catalina Foothills homeowners Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas obtained video of 12 different cars that passed by the front of their property on the same morning Savannah Guthrie's mom went missing.

A Dozen Cars Were Seen in the New Footage

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram A couple who lives a seven-minute drive from Nancy Guthrie caught 12 cars on their street the same morning she disappeared.

Fox News revealed the clips were recorded between midnight and 6 a.m. local time. One frame occurred near 2:36 a.m., which is around the same time Nancy's pacemaker app disconnected. The couple's home, which is located on a back road that leads to Nancy's area, is about a seven-minute drive from Nancy's. They said their doorbell footage was never requested by authorities since they live roughly 2.5 miles from the 84-year-old's house, and cops were looking for information within a 2-mile radius. Danielle admitted she thought it was "odd" that local police never searched her area of town.

A Suspicious Man Was Seen Near an Abandoned Car

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Another resident of the area said they saw a suspicious man smoking near an abandoned car the day after the suspected kidnapping.

In addition, another neighbor in the Stratigouleas' area told Fox News that they saw a suspicious man walking on February 2 near a car that appeared to be abandoned. The woman described the individual as a Hispanic man around 5'9" who wore a silver bracelet and smoked a cigarette.

Source: mega Authorities are looking for the masked man who was caught trying to disable Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

As OK! reported, the police are still searching for a masked and armed man who was seen in Nancy's doorbell camera seemingly trying to disable the device. She was reported missing on February 1, with drops of her blood found near her front door. Though authorities believe some of the clothing and the backpack the suspect was wearing was purchased from Walmart, they have yet to share any new leads on his identity.

Though Savannah and her family said they would pay the kidnapper's alleged ransom fee, a deal was never made. On Tuesday, February 24, the Today star revealed they are offering a reward of up to $1 million for anyone who shares information that leads to Nancy's "recovery."

Source: pima country sheriff's office The Guthrie family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie being found.