Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case: 2 People Pulled From Home Following SWAT Operation Nearly 2 Weeks After Alleged Abduction

Nearly two weeks after Nancy Guthrie went missing, two people were taken out of a house near the 84-year-old's home in Arizona: a mother and son, according to TMZ. It's unclear if the two are suspects or persons of interest, or if they've been arrested. Senior National Correspondent for NewsNation Brian Entin also added: "There is an active situation happening right now involving the Pima County swat team connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. I’m here but not revealing location to not interfere with [the] investigation." He added, "Appears two individuals were taken out of the house where swat operation is happening. I’m told a nearby traffic stop is also connected. I'm outside the house."

Pima deputies have a road blocked off about 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home. I’m told that a warrant has been served. No official confirmation but a local law enforcement source says one person has been detained. pic.twitter.com/7IZ5YJF7Rz — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) February 14, 2026 Source: @mikerreports/X There is police activity near Nancy Guthrie's house.

Pima County deputies have blocked off a residential street just about two miles from Savannah Guthrie's mother's home in Arizona. According to The New York Times, "A crush of news cameras have also arrived within the past few minutes." The outlet added, "It is unclear what brought law enforcement to this neighborhood late on Friday night, whether anyone had been arrested or whether the arrival of police and sheriffs officers was related to the investigation into Ms. Guthrie‘s disappearance." The FBI described the suspect as 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack, according to the bureau. The FBI increased the reward to $100,000 for "information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance."

The 84-year-old has been missing since February 1.

As OK! previously reported, Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31, and she was declared missing the next day. Earlier this week, new footage showed a man wearing a black mask at Nancy's door.

A man named Carlos was detained earlier this week.

Additionally, a man named Carlos was detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson. However, he was later released. The sheriff’s department confirmed they had "detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson" earlier that day. "I didn't do anything ... I'm innocent," the man told reporters in a video posted on X by CBS reporter Andres Gutierrez.

Source: NBC Savananh Guthrie still believes her mom is alive.