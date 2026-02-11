'I Have Nothing to Hide': Mother-in-Law of Man Questioned in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Insists 'He's a Good Guy'

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-in-law of Carlos Palazuelos — the man who was detained by authorities but then released in regards to the abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie — is still in shock over her family getting dragged into the ordeal. Speaking to NewsNation on the same night of Tuesday, February 10, Josefina explained how cops pulled Carlos over while driving in Rio Rico, Arizona.

Police Detain and Release Man in Nancy Guthrie Investigation

"My daughter and him and the kids were doing DoorDash when they got stopped here. And I don’t know what kind of questions they asked him," she spilled. "When we got home, we found out that they took my son out, they went inside, they busted the doors from my house. They went inside and took my son to the little woman and had him handcuffed, and then got him outside."

She said she asked the police if they had a search warrant to go into her home, to which the officer replied, "We don’t need a search warrant. We could go do that if we want to." "So I told them, ‘Yeah, I think you need a search warrant. Why? Why do you break my door? You took my son on the wrong way,’" Josefina recalled. "I mean, you heard him. His wrists was with a put [sic] the handcuffs."

'I Have Nothing to Hide'

The person detained in the #NancyGuthrie case is innocent, his mother-in-law tells NewsNation's @BrianEntin. Josefina says her son-in law hasn't shown any violent behavior and doesn't have any criminal history. #JesseWeberLive



Josefina said she heard about Nancy going missing but didn't know much about the situation, though she noted Carlos doesn't look like the suspect in the doorbell footage "at all." "That’s not him," she insisted. "Nope, I can assure you, it’s not him." "I have nothing to hide. You can go in my house, you can search anything you want," she continued. "There's nothing to hide. I don't know the lady. I don't know about the lady."

Where Was Carlos Palazuelos When Nancy Guthrie Disappeared?

When asked about what Carlos does for work, she revealed, "He’s in Tucson all week. He works delivering boxes, for like UPS. And he works with a company, and I told him, you can call the company that he works there and verify that he’s working." "He works from Monday through Friday. He's home Friday. He stays home Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Goes back to work on Monday. So on the weekends, he stays at my house," she revealed, confirming he was at her place the weekend Nancy disappeared.

What Happened to Savannah Guthrie's Mom?

