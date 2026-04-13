Nancy Guthrie Case: True Crime Podcaster Says 'No One Can Come Forward Without Incriminating Themselves'
April 13 2026, Published 8:54 a.m. ET
The mystery surrounding Nancy Guthrie is only getting more complicated — and now, a new theory is raising even more questions.
During an appearance on “The Interview Room,” true crime podcaster Josh Diaz spoke with homicide detective Chris McDonough to weigh in on why no witnesses presented themselves in the ongoing investigation into the 84-year-old’s disappearance.
According to Diaz, the silence may not be a coincidence — despite the $1.2 million reward.
“I think that it’s more than one person involved in this, and I think the reason that nobody’s come forward —and I think that, you know, two to three [suspects]—is that they can’t do that without incriminating themselves,” Diaz said.
“They have to say everything they’ve done, everything that they know…I don’t think it would be that easy for somebody to turn on their co-conspirator…I think whoever is involved in this is kind of ride or die together now,” he continued.
Still, not everyone agreed with that theory.
Former FBI Special Agent Maureen O’Connell pushed back on the idea, suggesting it’s unlikely multiple people are involved. She explained that if several suspects were working together, “someone would have gone for the money” and turned on the others by now.
Meanwhile, former Pima County sheriff Kurt Dabb believes the opposite — that more than one person could be responsible.
“I believe there are anywhere between two to four accomplices,” Dabb said. “The logistics of something of this magnitude is too much for one person to handle, in my professional opinion, based on the facts as I know them right now.”
- 'Why Is She Still Missing?': Nancy Grace Confused How Savannah Guthrie's Mom Hasn't Been Found in Over 33 Days
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- Nancy Guthrie Case: Retired Homicide Sergeant Reveals How Police May Have Jeopardized Investigation From the Start
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Dabb noted that pulling off a crime like this — and staying hidden for weeks — would likely require careful planning and multiple people working together.
He added, “It’s more than likely the home was canvassed prior, either by the kidnapper himself or an accomplice. Whether or not they knew a camera was there was a culmination of their reconnoiter.”
As OK! previously reported, the mother of Savannah Guthrie has been missing since February 1 after vanishing from her Tucson, Ariz., home.
Since then, the case has taken several unsettling turns.
The Guthrie family has reportedly received multiple ransom notes demanding money in exchange for Nancy’s safe return. The messages only added to the confusion and concern surrounding the case.
In fact, two disturbing notes were sent to TMZ on April 6 — the same day Savannah, 54, returned to host the Today show for the first time since her mother disappeared.