TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie's Haunting Final Footage Surfaces From Night of Disappearance Source: UNSPLASH;@savannahguthrie/instagram Investigators in the baffling disappearance of Nancy Guthrie obtained surveillance footage of her right before she was taken. Lesley Abravanel March 20 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Investigators in the baffling disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, obtained surveillance footage from inside an Uber believed to be the last video of her before she was taken. This crucial evidence shows her en route to the home of her daughter, Annie, in Tucson, Ariz., on January 31, the night before she vanished, highlighting the investigation's detailed efforts to uncover her last known movements. Two pieces of video footage — which have not been released to the public — have been central to recent reports on the podcast, “Crime Stories With Nancy Grace.” "The Uber driver turned over all the video from inside the vehicle," noted “Crime Stories” reporter David Mack.

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Inside the Uber Footage

Source: UNSPLASH Nancy Guthrie was last seen on February 1.

"This was looked at by the investigation. They found nothing of substance or anything about Nancy Guthrie in the vehicle, anything she said, her demeanor, nothing was mentioned, he explained. “They interviewed the Uber driver at length. And again, there was nothing to report," he continued. "It was just a regular pick up and drop off. Remember, Guthrie only took the Uber, leaving her house and going to Annie and [son-in-law] Tommaso [Cioni]. But again, the Uber driver video has been given to law enforcement. They haven't released it to the public." Earlier in the probe, authorities released images from a Google Nest doorbell camera showing a masked and armed individual outside Nancy's home in the early morning hours of February 1.

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Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie's daughter Annie was last to see her.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos noted that the person in the video appeared to be wearing a ring under a glove. The camera was reportedly disconnected at 1:47 a.m. On Wednesday, March 18, investigators revealed that they had recovered additional images from motion-activated cameras near Nancy's pool and backyard. However, these did not show suspicious activity from the day of the disappearance. She was last seen on January 31, after Tommaso dropped her off at her home around 9:50 p.m.

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Where Is Nancy Guthrie?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was reportedly taken against her will.

Law enforcement has cleared the Guthrie family as suspects; they reportedly passed polygraph tests "with flying colors.” Authorities believe the woman was targeted and taken against her will. Evidence found at the scene includes mixed DNA and a "sophisticated" ransom note involving cryptocurrency.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The family is offering a $1 million reward for Nancy Guthrie's return.