New Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Is Real, Claims TMZ’s Harvey Levin — Despite FBI Allegedly 'Dismissing It'

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TMZ founder Harvey Levin believes the latest Nancy Guthrie ransom note is "legit" even though the FBI allegedly isn't taking it seriously. On Monday, April 6, the same day TMZ reported they received two new ransom notes — one of which claimed to know the location of Guthrie's body — Levin chatted about the situation during an appearance on reporter Ashleigh Banfield's podcast. "I've talked to the FBI and I've frankly said to them, 'Look, I'm not you and you clearly know a heck of a lot more than me, but my spidey senses are just telling me something about this guy," Levin explained.

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Source: Ashleigh Banfield/youtube Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted.

"Because [the FBI] asked me a long time ago to put the word out, which we did, that anybody who is, you know, doing this as a hoax to get money would be prosecuted by the federal government," he continued. "And this person wrote back and said, 'I understand that. I am not in any way hoaxing. Uh, this is real.'" Levin went on, "The other thing that just got me was, I believe it was the Tuesday after Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped, he sent us this note saying, 'I know where she is. I know who the kidnappers are. Time is of the essence.' That was on a Tuesday. On Wednesday, we got another note from the same person, but it said, 'Time is no longer of the essence,' meaning I think she is no longer alive." The 84-year-old mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, and investigators believe she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping."

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FBI Have Allegedly Not Been Able to 'Track Down' the Sender's Email

Source: NBC The 84-year-old was last seen outside her Tucson, Ariz., home on January 31.

Harvey continued, "If somebody is carrying out a hoax, why would they take the immediacy away and say she's no longer alive? That made it feel to me like there's something legit because why would he say... why would he take away the incentive to get the money fast or take away the incentive for a bigger a bigger payout?" The tabloid executive went on to say that it's "bugged" him, adding, "there's something about it that I just thought I took more seriously." "They [the FBI] said, 'Yeah, yeah, we hear you but you know there are a lot of crackpots out there,'" Harvey relayed. "So maybe they know something, I mean I'm sure they do, that I don't know. But on the one hand they seem to be dismissing it, on the other hand I can tell you they spent a heck of a lot of time trying to track down this guy's email and they weren't able to do it."

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Ransom Letter Claims to Know Where Nancy Guthrie's Body Is

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Source: Today/youtube Savannah Guthrie returned to 'Today' on Monday, April 6, following a two-month hiatus.

The news of the additional ransom notes coincided with Savannah's return to the NBC morning show for the first time since her mother vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home. The sender is reportedly the same person who sent previous letters in the early days of the search for the 84-year-old, demanding Bitcoin in exchange for information. The email reportedly said, "I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is. Give me half a bitcoin and I’ll tell you.” It also alleged that Nancy was "dead."

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'I Am Willing to Deliver Them on a Silver Platter'

Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook Various news outlets, including 'TMZ,' have allegedly received multiple ransom notes.

The sender also slammed authorities for assuming they're lying. “It’s unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of February for a Bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam," the first letter read. "They are free and the case is frozen but the ego’s remain hot when it comes to me." The sender claimed to have nothing to do with the "horrific crime," alleging they have been out of the United States for more than five years.

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'I Saw Her Alive'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a $1 million reward for Nancy's return.