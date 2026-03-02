or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
TRUE CRIME NEWS

FBI Expert Questions Why Savannah Guthrie's Sister’s Car Remains With Police After Nancy’s Disappearance

photo of savannah guthrie with mom nancy and sister annie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The Pima County Sheriff's Department told a reporter last week that the car is 'still part of the investigation.'

March 2 2026, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

The sister of Today star Savannah Guthrie still has eyes on her as the investigation into their mother's disappearance enters the one-month mark.

On February 25, Briana Whitney — a true crime correspondent for Arizona's CBS 5 — reported authorities are still holding Annie Guthrie's car, revealing she'd received the following statement from the sheriff's department: "All we can say at this time, the vehicle is still part of the investigation."

Reacting to the update on the Friday, February 27, episode of Megyn Kelly's show, former FBI agent Maureen O'Connell claimed it's highly unusual for police to still have the vehicle.

image of 'You only need it if you're gonna need it for trial,' said former FBI agent Maureen O'Connell.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

'You only need it if you're gonna need it for trial,' said former FBI agent Maureen O'Connell.

"I've processed hundreds and hundreds of cars in my career...we only keep the ones that are involved in some way, shape or form, or have some sort of evidentiary value," Maureen explained. "You're not keeping a car from a member of the victim's family."

"You don't keep a vehicle unless you have the authority to do so," she continued. "And you only need it if you're gonna need it for trial."

'It Must Have Some Sort of Evidentiary Value'

image of 'It must have sort of evidentiary value,' FBI expert Jim Fitzgerald said.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

'It must have sort of evidentiary value,' FBI expert Jim Fitzgerald said.

Fellow former FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald chimed in, "There are protocols within all these departments about how long you can keep an impounded vehicle. Because it just gets in the way."

"That is odd. It must have some sort of evidentiary value to someone for some reason that it hasn't been released," he said, noting the family was cleared as suspects. "It does raise some interesting red flags."

Annie was notably reported to be the last person to see their 84-year-old mother alive the night before she was reported missing on February 1.

Savannah Guthrie

'What Are the Dynamics?'

image of 'If I was completely innocent,' I'd hire a lawyer by now,' FBI expert Jim Fitzgerald declared.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

'If I was completely innocent, I'd hire a lawyer by now,' Jim Fitzgerald declared.

Jim added, "If I was completely innocent, I'd hire a lawyer by now and say, 'I want my car back.'"

He then wondered what the family dynamics are like and speculated whether Savannah could be suspicious of Annie amid the public scrutiny.

"Maybe she doesn't want to believe some things," the criminal profiler posited.

Savannah Guthrie Offered a $1 Million Reward for Nancy's 'Recovery'

image of Nancy Guthrie's blood was found at her home.
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie's blood was found at her home.

Investigators have said they believe Nancy was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home, confirming a trail of blood found on the front porch was hers.

Since her disappearance, FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly attempting to disable her doorbell camera and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene.

Savannah, 54, also announced last week that the reward for information leading to Nancy's "recovery" had been raised to $1 million.

