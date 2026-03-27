Nancy Grace Is Convinced 'There's More Than One' Suspect in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: 'Somebody Could Crack'
March 27 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET
Multiple people were likely involved in the abduction of Today star Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, according to prominent true crime television personality Nancy Grace.
During an appearance on the Thursday, March 26, broadcast of Sean Hannity's show, Grace, 66, and the Fox News host discussed Savannah's emotional new interview with Hoda Kotb.
After playing back a clip of the morning show anchor revealing the back door of her mother's Arizona home was left open, Grace declared, "I now firmly believe, I suspected already, that there are multiple accomplices. The porch guy at the front and somebody propping that back door open."
'They Know What Happened'
The "porch guy" Grace was referring to is the masked suspect captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera around the time she went missing in the early hours of February 1.
The legal commentator continued, "The perp or his accomplice, the aiders and abettors, they know what happened, [and] have better come forward now, or they will be sitting on the Arizona death row."
From early on in the case, investigators have said that the evidence leads them to believe the 84-year-old is the victim of a targeted kidnapping.
'Somebody Knows'
"There's more than one. That means somebody could crack. Somebody knows," the TV journalist added.
Per the reported timeline of events, Savannah's mom was most likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind at her Tucson, Ariz., home.
The ski mask-wearing man, who appeared to be armed and tampering with the house's security camera, was seen on her front porch approximately 45 minutes earlier.
- Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down in Tears as She Wonders Whether 'Today' Fame Led to Mom Nancy's Kidnapping: 'If It Is Me, I’m So Sorry'
- 'Why Is She Still Missing?': Nancy Grace Confused How Savannah Guthrie's Mom Hasn't Been Found in Over 33 Days
- Emotional Savannah Guthrie Exposes Chilling Details About Night Mom Nancy Went Missing: Back Door, Cell Phone, Medicine and More
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Nancy Guthrie's Blood Was Found at the Crime Scene
When authorities arrived at the retiree's upscale Catalina Foothills home that afternoon, they found blood on the doorstep later confirmed to be hers.
The sheriff leading the investigation, Chris Nanos, recently revealed he believes police know the motive of Nancy's alleged abductor, but declined to offer any more details, citing the "integrity of the investigation."
Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Mom Nancy May No Longer Be Alive
Savannah admitted in an emotional Instagram video last month that her mom may be dead but said the family is still praying for safety, announcing the reward for information leading to the matriarch's "recovery" had been raised to $1 million.
Despite her grief, it was revealed on Friday, March 27, that the Today star will resume her role as co-host on the popular morning show on Monday, April 6, following a two-month hiatus.