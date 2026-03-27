Nancy Grace Is Convinced 'There's More Than One' Suspect in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: 'Somebody Could Crack'

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View this post on Instagram Source: @seanhannity/instagram Nancy Grace believes more than one person was involved in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

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'They Know What Happened'

Source: Today/youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie revealed in her first interview about the case that her mom's back door was left 'propped open.'

The "porch guy" Grace was referring to is the masked suspect captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera around the time she went missing in the early hours of February 1. The legal commentator continued, "The perp or his accomplice, the aiders and abettors, they know what happened, [and] have better come forward now, or they will be sitting on the Arizona death row." From early on in the case, investigators have said that the evidence leads them to believe the 84-year-old is the victim of a targeted kidnapping.

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'Somebody Knows'

Source: mega It's widely believed Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home.

"There's more than one. That means somebody could crack. Somebody knows," the TV journalist added. Per the reported timeline of events, Savannah's mom was most likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind at her Tucson, Ariz., home. The ski mask-wearing man, who appeared to be armed and tampering with the house's security camera, was seen on her front porch approximately 45 minutes earlier.

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Nancy Guthrie's Blood Was Found at the Crime Scene

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

When authorities arrived at the retiree's upscale Catalina Foothills home that afternoon, they found blood on the doorstep later confirmed to be hers. The sheriff leading the investigation, Chris Nanos, recently revealed he believes police know the motive of Nancy's alleged abductor, but declined to offer any more details, citing the "integrity of the investigation."

Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Mom Nancy May No Longer Be Alive

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram A hefty reward is on the table for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie's return.