Nancy Guthrie Ransom Deadline Passes as New Photo of Alleged Suspect Released on Day 10

The final deadline outlined in an alleged ransom note connected to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance passed Monday night without any proof of life or resolution. At the same time, authorities said they were pursuing "new leads" in the case.

Ongoing Investigation

"The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains active and ongoing," a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed Monday evening, per Fox News. The department added, "We understand the significant public interest in this case; however, investigators need time and space to do their work. If and when relevant information becomes available, it will be shared."

No press briefings were scheduled, but the spokesperson said a press conference would be called if a significant development occurred. Officials confirmed an "active law enforcement presence" at the Guthrie residences would continue Monday night and into Tuesday, as the search expanded and investigators followed up on new leads. Authorities emphasized the volume of public response so far. "Thousands of calls have been received across multiple tip lines, and investigators continue to review them," the spokesperson said.

Suspect Photo Released

On Tuesday, February 10, the FBI revealed they were going to release a suspect photo in Nancy's disappearance. The picture showed a person wearing a mask and a backpack, per NBC special report. The update comes a day after the FBI reported that no suspects had been identified. Police also stated they were “not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers.” The announcement comes after the 5 p.m. Arizona time ransom deadline of $6 million in Bitcoin wasn't met on Monday, February 9.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



'Crime Gone Wrong'

