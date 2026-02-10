Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case: Authorities Investigating 'New Leads' as Search Continues

Article continues below advertisement

The search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, is now entering its ninth day, and authorities say they are actively following “new leads” as the investigation continues. Nancy, 84, remains missing more than a week after she was last seen, but law enforcement officials confirmed that progress is being made. The FBI is now handling “all aspects related to any ransom note(s) or communications involving the Guthrie family.”

“Many of you observed an active presence at the Guthrie residences over the weekend,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared in a social media update on Monday, February 9. They continued, “That activity will continue tonight and into tomorrow as part of the ongoing investigative process, including the expansion of the search and follow-up on new leads. This is all part of the investigative process, as the search for Nancy expands and new leads come in.”

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than a week.

The update follows confirmation that the Guthrie family formally requested police presence at Nancy’s home in Tucson, Ariz., as efforts to locate her continue. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department acknowledged the request and confirmed officers would remain on-site. “At the request of the Guthrie family, PCSD will maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security,” the department said in a statement shared via X.

Officials also reminded the public and media to respect the family’s privacy, adding, “No trespassing is allowed on the Guthrie property. Violations are subject to enforcement.” Over the weekend, police were seen searching a septic tank located behind Nancy’s home. Drone footage captured officers lifting a manhole cover and using a long pole to examine the area. Authorities later left without announcing any new findings and have not shared what prompted the search.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Authorities said they are following 'new leads.'

As of now, no suspects have been named in connection with Nancy’s disappearance.

As OK! previously reported, Nancy was last seen on the night of Saturday, January 31. Despite the uncertainty, Savannah believes her mother is still alive and continues to hold onto hope. "I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare," Savannah, 54, said in an emotional Instagram video posted Monday, February 9, as she asked the public for help.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie believes her mother is 'still alive.'

The Today show anchor opened the nearly two-minute clip by thanking supporters. "Just want to say first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt, because we believe that somehow, someway, she is feeling these prayers," she said. "We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help."

Source: NBC News The FBI is handling communications tied to the case.