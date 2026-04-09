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Nancy Guthrie's Latest Ransom Letters Were a Plot to 'Torment' Family, Claims Ex-FBI Agent: 'Scammers'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A former FBI agent claimed that the recent ransom letters in the Nancy Guthrie case were written by ‘scammers’ as a plot to ‘torment’ the family.

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April 9 2026, Published 7:06 p.m. ET

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The latest ransom notes tied to the Nancy Guthrie case were designed to "torment" her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, as she returned to anchor the Today show, according to a former FBI agent.

TMZ reported receiving two ransom notes connected to Nancy's disappearance on Monday, April 6, the same day Savannah returned to work following her mother's reported disappearance on February 1.

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Latest Ransom Notes Were Meant to 'Torment' Nancy Guthrie's Family

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Photo of Savannah Guthrie returned to the 'Today' show on April 6.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie returned to the 'Today' show on April 6.

"They sent these right when Savannah Guthrie went back to work," Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI agent, told a news outlet on Thursday, April 9. "That was by no mistake. That was absolutely meant to further torment her and her family."

She added, "I think it speaks to the fact that there is at least someone out there that is still willing to torture this family by sending these continued communications with no proof of life.”

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Latest Ransom Letters Demanded 1 Bitcoin

Photo of The sender of the latest ransom letter asked for one Bitcoin in exchange for information on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
Source: NBC

The sender of the latest ransom letter asked for one Bitcoin in exchange for information on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

The sender of the latest letter is reportedly the same person who sent demands earlier this year, asking for one Bitcoin in exchange for information on the 84-year-old's disappearance.

The ransom letter received earlier this week reportedly said, "I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is. Give me half a bitcoin and I’ll tell you,” noting that Nancy was "dead."

The author maintained that they had nothing to do with the "horrific crime," as they had been living abroad for the last five years.

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FBI Agent Said Ransom Letters Were Written by 'Scammers'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Annie Guthrie have made several pleas on social media, asking for the safe return of their mother.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and Annie Guthrie have made several pleas on social media, asking for the safe return of their mother.

The former FBI agent was skeptical of the sender asking for payment in Bitcoin when there was a seven-figure reward being offered in exchange for information regarding Nancy's disappearance.

"Why wouldn't they go forward and try to seek the $1.2 million that's out on the table if they truly have knowledge?" the agent told the outlet. "The reason this makes sense to me, that they don't have that knowledge, is because they're not seeking the $1.2 million."

Coffindaffer suggested the senders were looking for a fast payday, adding, "Instead, they're trying to subvert it with this… quickly paid, no hoops to jump through, just get the money. But I think that these people are scammers."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the alleged ransom notes, saying, "All tips and leads are being taken seriously and are forwarded directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI."

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reportedly last seen by her daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reportedly last seen by her daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

Nancy was last seen in her Tucson, Ariz., home on January 31, after spending the evening with her daughter Annie Guthrie and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni. Her home was quickly declared a crime scene after "concerning evidence" was discovered, which was later revealed to be blood splatter.

Ten days into the investigation, the FBI released footage of a masked assailant entering Nancy's home the morning of her disappearance at around 1:45 a.m. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been named in the case.

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