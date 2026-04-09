or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers Likely 'Underestimated' Matriarch's Health Before 'Disposing' Her Body Because 'She Was No Longer of Value': Expert

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie.
Source: NBC

Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.

Profile Image

April 9 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers may have had their initial plans of an "easy" money-grab abduction foiled by a potential medical episode.

According to cold case expert Brian Martin, the 84-year-old missing mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie likely suffered a fatal health problem during her kidnapping, forcing her captors to "dispose" of her body after she lost "value" by no longer being alive.

During an interview with NewsNation's Brian Entin, the Indiana detective who specializes in cold cases speculated that Nancy's kidnappers perhaps "underestimated" how fragile the matriarch's health truly was when taking her out of her Tucson, Ariz., home during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of A cold case expert believes Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers were forced to 'dispose' of her body after their plan went wrong.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A cold case expert believes Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers were forced to 'dispose' of her body after their plan went wrong.

Martin believes the suspects were forced to figure out a last-minute way to ditch Nancy's remains after things went "sideways" during their kidnapping of Savannah's mom, who has a known history of serious health issues that require specific medications and measures to maintain.

“What really bothers me is if they underestimated Miss Guthrie’s health and thought, ‘Well, we’ll take her, this will be easy. We’ll hold on to her at an unknown location for a day or two. We’ll get some money out of this and we’ll leave her in a Walmart parking lot,’” the crime expert explained.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Had to Dispose of Miss Guthrie'

Image of Nancy Guthrie may have suffered a medical episode after being kidnapped.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie may have suffered a medical episode after being kidnapped.

He guessed, "And what they had to do is … it sounds horrible…. They had to dispose of Miss Guthrie because she was no longer of value to them in that monetary gain that they’re hoping to get."

"It just scares me to think that somebody maybe took Miss Guthrie, and she had some sort of medical event when it was happening, because obviously it’d be an incredibly stressful situation and very taxing on somebody," Martin noted

It's been more than two months since Nancy was last seen on Saturday, January 31, at her Arizona home, where family members dropped her off after dinner. She was reported missing on February 1 after failing to show up at a friend's house for a virtual church service.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Blood Belonging to Nancy Guthrie Found Outside Her Home

Image of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

After responding to the scene, law enforcement officials documented blood stains belonging to Nancy splattered on the front porch and walkway of the property.

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have not announced any credible leads or suspects related to their investigation.

'It Could Be Fatal'

Image of Sheriff Chris Nanos noted it 'could be fatal' if Nancy Guthrie didn't receive her medication within 24 hours after going missing.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Sheriff Chris Nanos noted it 'could be fatal' if Nancy Guthrie didn't receive her medication within 24 hours after going missing.

Lead investigator and head Sherif Chris Nanos warned early on in the investigation — specifically one day after Nancy was reported missing — that the elderly woman "is in need of medication, medication that if she doesn’t have it in 24 hours, it could be fatal."

Among health woes, Nancy suffers from high blood pressure and cardiac issues that required her to have a pacemaker.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.