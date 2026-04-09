TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers Likely 'Underestimated' Matriarch's Health Before 'Disposing' Her Body Because 'She Was No Longer of Value': Expert Source: NBC Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home during the early hours of Sunday, February 1. Rebecca Friedman April 9 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers may have had their initial plans of an "easy" money-grab abduction foiled by a potential medical episode. According to cold case expert Brian Martin, the 84-year-old missing mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie likely suffered a fatal health problem during her kidnapping, forcing her captors to "dispose" of her body after she lost "value" by no longer being alive. During an interview with NewsNation's Brian Entin, the Indiana detective who specializes in cold cases speculated that Nancy's kidnappers perhaps "underestimated" how fragile the matriarch's health truly was when taking her out of her Tucson, Ariz., home during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram A cold case expert believes Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers were forced to 'dispose' of her body after their plan went wrong.

Martin believes the suspects were forced to figure out a last-minute way to ditch Nancy's remains after things went "sideways" during their kidnapping of Savannah's mom, who has a known history of serious health issues that require specific medications and measures to maintain. “What really bothers me is if they underestimated Miss Guthrie’s health and thought, ‘Well, we’ll take her, this will be easy. We’ll hold on to her at an unknown location for a day or two. We’ll get some money out of this and we’ll leave her in a Walmart parking lot,’” the crime expert explained.

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'They Had to Dispose of Miss Guthrie'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie may have suffered a medical episode after being kidnapped.

He guessed, "And what they had to do is … it sounds horrible…. They had to dispose of Miss Guthrie because she was no longer of value to them in that monetary gain that they’re hoping to get." "It just scares me to think that somebody maybe took Miss Guthrie, and she had some sort of medical event when it was happening, because obviously it’d be an incredibly stressful situation and very taxing on somebody," Martin noted It's been more than two months since Nancy was last seen on Saturday, January 31, at her Arizona home, where family members dropped her off after dinner. She was reported missing on February 1 after failing to show up at a friend's house for a virtual church service.

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Blood Belonging to Nancy Guthrie Found Outside Her Home

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

After responding to the scene, law enforcement officials documented blood stains belonging to Nancy splattered on the front porch and walkway of the property. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have not announced any credible leads or suspects related to their investigation.

'It Could Be Fatal'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Sheriff Chris Nanos noted it 'could be fatal' if Nancy Guthrie didn't receive her medication within 24 hours after going missing.