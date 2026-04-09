Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers Likely 'Underestimated' Matriarch's Health Before 'Disposing' Her Body Because 'She Was No Longer of Value': Expert
April 9 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers may have had their initial plans of an "easy" money-grab abduction foiled by a potential medical episode.
According to cold case expert Brian Martin, the 84-year-old missing mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie likely suffered a fatal health problem during her kidnapping, forcing her captors to "dispose" of her body after she lost "value" by no longer being alive.
During an interview with NewsNation's Brian Entin, the Indiana detective who specializes in cold cases speculated that Nancy's kidnappers perhaps "underestimated" how fragile the matriarch's health truly was when taking her out of her Tucson, Ariz., home during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.
Martin believes the suspects were forced to figure out a last-minute way to ditch Nancy's remains after things went "sideways" during their kidnapping of Savannah's mom, who has a known history of serious health issues that require specific medications and measures to maintain.
“What really bothers me is if they underestimated Miss Guthrie’s health and thought, ‘Well, we’ll take her, this will be easy. We’ll hold on to her at an unknown location for a day or two. We’ll get some money out of this and we’ll leave her in a Walmart parking lot,’” the crime expert explained.
'They Had to Dispose of Miss Guthrie'
He guessed, "And what they had to do is … it sounds horrible…. They had to dispose of Miss Guthrie because she was no longer of value to them in that monetary gain that they’re hoping to get."
"It just scares me to think that somebody maybe took Miss Guthrie, and she had some sort of medical event when it was happening, because obviously it’d be an incredibly stressful situation and very taxing on somebody," Martin noted
It's been more than two months since Nancy was last seen on Saturday, January 31, at her Arizona home, where family members dropped her off after dinner. She was reported missing on February 1 after failing to show up at a friend's house for a virtual church service.
- Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Lead Detective in Chilling Case Had 'Never Investigated a Homicide Before'
- Nancy Guthrie Investigators Initially Thought She 'Wandered Off': 'They Rushed to That Judgment'
- NewsNation Star Brian Entin Reveals the Question He Wants to Ask Savannah Guthrie as Her Mom Remains Missing
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Blood Belonging to Nancy Guthrie Found Outside Her Home
After responding to the scene, law enforcement officials documented blood stains belonging to Nancy splattered on the front porch and walkway of the property.
The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have not announced any credible leads or suspects related to their investigation.
'It Could Be Fatal'
Lead investigator and head Sherif Chris Nanos warned early on in the investigation — specifically one day after Nancy was reported missing — that the elderly woman "is in need of medication, medication that if she doesn’t have it in 24 hours, it could be fatal."
Among health woes, Nancy suffers from high blood pressure and cardiac issues that required her to have a pacemaker.