Nancy Guthrie Search: Investigators Should Scour Remote Desert Terrain for Missed Evidence, Former FBI Agent Insists

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An ex-FBI agent suggested authorities turn their attention toward a remote area in hopes of recovering information about what happened to Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. Former special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told a news outlet that search efforts for the missing 84-year-old should be expanded into the surrounding desert of Arizona, as the difficult terrain could still contain evidence missed during earlier searches.

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Investigation Into Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Enters Sixth Month

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

As OK! previously reported, the senior was last seen on January 31 after being dropped off at her Tucson, Ariz., home by her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Police believe she was abducted from her home after her doorbell camera captured a masked intruder on her porch at around 1:45 a.m. on February 1, the day she was reported missing. DNA found at the scene was sent for testing, and no suspects have been publicly identified.

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Arizona Presents 'Significant Challenges'

Source: MEGA A former FBI special agent suggested that authorities search remote desert terrain in Arizona.

Coffindaffer, who was been following the case closely, claimed the landscape in Nancy's home state "presents significant challenges," but warned against ruling out additional searches. The Pima County Sheriff Department has faced heavy criticism for its handling of the case, including a four-day delay in allowing the FBI access to the crime scene, releasing the home to the family too quickly and sending DNA evidence to a private lab instead of prioritizing FBI testing facilities.

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Kash Patel Claims Police May Have Prevented Crucial Video Evidence Being Uncovered

Source: MEGA Local police reportedly took four days following Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to involve the FBI.

FBI director Kash Patel claimed the time wasted in allowing the FBI to assist in the investigation may have cost them crucial video evidence. Local police were initially unable to recover footage from Nancy's Nest doorbell camera due to an inactive subscription. Patel claimed the FBI worked with Google to recovered cached video – which was on the verge of deletion – as the device was not intended for long-term storage.

Source: NBC Kash Patel claimed more evidence may have been recovered had the FBI been involved earlier on in the investigation.