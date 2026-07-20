or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Suggests Searching 'Desolate' South California 'Desert' Where Another Missing 80-Year-Old's Body Was Found

nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 20 2026, Published 11:53 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

It's been more than five months since Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared, but authorities are still no closer to having answers.

The lull prompted former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer to share a new suggestion for investigators, as it reminded her of another missing persons case that went unsolved for decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.
Source: pima county sheriff's department

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

"Thelma Gaston/Nancy Guthrie. Thelma was a millionaire who went missing 40 years ago when she was 80 [years old]. Her remains were finally found near [South California's] Sugarloaf Mountain in a desolate area," the ex-FBI agent wrote via X on July 17. "She was murdered by her paramore Lawrence Remsen who received life [in prison] for killing her."

Article continues below advertisement

'Search That Desert'

Source: @CoffindafferFBI)/x

The former FBI agent likened Nancy Guthrie's case to that of Thelma Gaston's.

"This is exactly why searches need to be conducted for Nancy," Jennifer continued. "Unless they know where she is — Search that desert."

As OK! reported, Nancy was reported missing on February 1. Authorities were able to recover doorbell camera footage from her Tucson, Ariz., home, which showed a masked individual tinkering with the device, however, they have yet to identify the person.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

photo of Multiple ransom notes were sent, though the Guthrie family never made a deal with the alleged kidnappers.
Source: nbc

Multiple ransom notes were sent, though the Guthrie family never made a deal with the alleged kidnappers.

Nancy's condition is unknown, but droplets of her blood were found outside her front door. In addition, the grandmother requires daily medication and has a pacemaker.

A motive is still unclear, though several ransom notes have been sent. The FBI determined some of them may be authentic, but the Guthrie family never gave into any money demands.

That being said, the brood has offered a reward of up to $1 million for Nancy's "recovery."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Nancy Guthrie Alive?

photo of One alleged ransom note claimed Nancy Guthrie was no longer alive.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

One alleged ransom note claimed Nancy Guthrie was no longer alive.

One alleged ransom note that was recently exposed claimed Nancy was no longer alive.

The revelation came from NewsNation's senior national correspondent Brian Entin, who penned on X last month, "The second ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie case said she died and was 'buried with nature now,' according to a source close to the investigation."

"The note indicated Nancy's death was not intentional, but did not offer a direct apology," he added.

Tips about Nancy possibly being buried in Mexico yielded no results.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Returned to 'Today'

photo of A masked individual was caught on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

A masked individual was caught on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

While Savannah took a two-month hiatus from her spot on Today amid the search, she bravely returned in April.

"Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," she shared on her first episode back.

"Yes, it's good to have you back at home," Savannah's co-anchor Craig Melvin replied.

"Well, here we go, ready or not," the mom-of-two stated. "Let's do the news."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.