Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Suggests Searching 'Desolate' South California 'Desert' Where Another Missing 80-Year-Old's Body Was Found

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It's been more than five months since Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared, but authorities are still no closer to having answers. The lull prompted former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer to share a new suggestion for investigators, as it reminded her of another missing persons case that went unsolved for decades.

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Source: pima county sheriff's department Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

"Thelma Gaston/Nancy Guthrie. Thelma was a millionaire who went missing 40 years ago when she was 80 [years old]. Her remains were finally found near [South California's] Sugarloaf Mountain in a desolate area," the ex-FBI agent wrote via X on July 17. "She was murdered by her paramore Lawrence Remsen who received life [in prison] for killing her."

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'Search That Desert'

Thelma Gaston/Nancy Guthrie



Thelma was a millionaire who went missing 40 years ago when she was 80 YO.



Her remains were finally found near Sugarloaf Mountain in a desolate area.



She was murdered by her paramore Lawrence Remsen who received Life for killing her.



This is… pic.twitter.com/y32QZ5gTe9 — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) July 17, 2026 Source: @CoffindafferFBI)/x The former FBI agent likened Nancy Guthrie's case to that of Thelma Gaston's.

"This is exactly why searches need to be conducted for Nancy," Jennifer continued. "Unless they know where she is — Search that desert." As OK! reported, Nancy was reported missing on February 1. Authorities were able to recover doorbell camera footage from her Tucson, Ariz., home, which showed a masked individual tinkering with the device, however, they have yet to identify the person.

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Source: nbc Multiple ransom notes were sent, though the Guthrie family never made a deal with the alleged kidnappers.

Nancy's condition is unknown, but droplets of her blood were found outside her front door. In addition, the grandmother requires daily medication and has a pacemaker. A motive is still unclear, though several ransom notes have been sent. The FBI determined some of them may be authentic, but the Guthrie family never gave into any money demands. That being said, the brood has offered a reward of up to $1 million for Nancy's "recovery."

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Is Nancy Guthrie Alive?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram One alleged ransom note claimed Nancy Guthrie was no longer alive.

One alleged ransom note that was recently exposed claimed Nancy was no longer alive. The revelation came from NewsNation's senior national correspondent Brian Entin, who penned on X last month, "The second ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie case said she died and was 'buried with nature now,' according to a source close to the investigation." "The note indicated Nancy's death was not intentional, but did not offer a direct apology," he added. Tips about Nancy possibly being buried in Mexico yielded no results.

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Savannah Guthrie Returned to 'Today'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram A masked individual was caught on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.