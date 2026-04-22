TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: Officials Lacking 'a Lot of Digital Forensic Evidence' as Matriarch Remains Missing Source: NBC An ex-FBI agent noted that the Nancy Guthrie case lacks 'a lot' of digital forensic evidence as the focus remains on a hair strand. Lesley Abravanel April 22 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In the ongoing, baffling disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, forensic experts have highlighted a critical lack of digital and video forensic evidence. Reporting for Elizabeth Vargas Reports, NewsNation investigators and former FBI officials have detailed multiple challenges in the case, which has yet to produce a serious lead or suspect since Nancy went missing in January. Former FBI agent Tracy Walder noted that the perpetrator may have used a signal jammer, which explains why the home's security system was bypassed or failed to capture more extensive footage.

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Source: MEGA image of Due to the absence of digital evidence, the FBI has redirected its attention to that hair sample and a glove discovered two miles from the residence.

Tracy also discussed advanced DNA analysis on hair samples found inside Nancy’s Tucson, Ariz., home. These samples, previously handled by a private lab, are being tested using new genome sequencing technology designed to extract DNA from rootless hair and separate mixed profiles to identify a potential kidnapper. Due to the absence of digital evidence, the FBI has redirected its attention to that hair sample and a glove discovered two miles from the residence. “We need this information to be able to rule people out or rule people in, in this case. So, in a case like this, where we really actually don’t have a lot of digital forensic evidence, which obviously the FBI is very good at, really, this becomes very, very important,” Tracy told NewsNation.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

A masked individual was seen on a Google Nest doorbell camera tampering with the device at approximately 1:47 a.m. While some "previously inaccessible" residual data was recovered from backend systems, the lack of continuous video has severely hampered the timeline of the abduction. “We have a clear lack of video forensic evidence, as we have seen, as well as really phone and those kinds of forensic evidence, and so I think in this case, there’s no question that that hair is going to be important in terms of ruling whomever that is in or out, and the FBI is going to probably have to investigate if they can get a hook on who it is,” Tracy said.

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There is a notable absence of forensic evidence from phone records. While Nancy's pacemaker app disconnected from her phone at 2:28 a.m. (indicating she was moved out of range), investigators have struggled to find a corresponding "digital trail" or cell tower pings that could lead to a suspect. Former FBI agent Raymond Carr also suggested on Elizabeth's show that the investigation may have been hindered early on by an "experience gap" in the leadership of the local sheriff's department. An insider revealed that the supervisor of the homicide unit at the time had never actually investigated a homicide before being placed in that leadership role.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram After a period away to assist in the search, Savannah returned to the 'Today' show on April 6.