Nancy Guthrie Case: Pima County Sheriff's Department Made Several Mistakes While Searching for Savannah's Mom, Report Claims

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Questions are being raised about how the Pima County Sheriff's Department handled the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. According to a report published on Saturday, August 1, by The Wall Street Journal, several missteps may have slowed the investigation after Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home in February.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram A new report alleges the Pima County Sheriff's Department made several mistakes during the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

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The report claimed Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos appointed Sgt. David Stivers to oversee the investigation despite the sergeant having been reprimanded for "poor judgment" just two months earlier. Personnel records reportedly showed Stivers was also criticized for delays in securing crime scene evidence during a previous homicide investigation. According to a WSJ source, prosecutors later dropped charges in that earlier case because of insufficient evidence.

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‘Failed’ to ‘Protect Sensitive Crime-Scene Evidence’

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Investigators reportedly overlooked blood at Nancy Guthrie's home before DNA testing later confirmed it belonged to her.

The report also alleged that investigators initially dismissed dried blood found on Guthrie's front porch on February 1, believing it was unrelated to her disappearance. After DNA testing was completed, authorities confirmed the blood belonged to Guthrie, and it is now considered relevant evidence in the case. In addition, deputies "failed to seal off the property with police tape to protect sensitive crime-scene evidence, allowing reporters, livestreamers and Amazon and pizza delivery drivers entry to the porch." The outlet further claimed the department's senior pilot had been demoted following a workplace complaint just days before Guthrie disappeared. According to the report, that decision contributed to hours-long delays in getting a search-and-rescue aircraft into the air during the critical early stages of the investigation.

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Sheriff Responds to the Claims

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Sheriff Chris Nanos denied the report's criticism and maintained that investigators continue working on the case every day.

Sheriff Nanos disputed the newspaper's findings during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "I can assure everybody that we are working hard every day with all of our partners," he said. He also noted that "corporate America" has "offered up some assistance with some of the brightest minds in this country." Nanos further insisted that the investigation "is not cold."

Savannah Guthrie Shares Emotional Update

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie marked six months since her mother's disappearance with an emotional Instagram message describing her family's ongoing grief.