'Our Hearts Are in Ruins': Savannah Guthrie 'Begs for Help' as Her 'Resilient' Mom Nancy Remains Missing for 6 Months
Aug. 1 2026, Published 10:54 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie issued a new plea for her missing mom, Nancy, six months after her mysterious abduction.
The Today show host, 54, took to her Instagram page on August 1 and shared a new post regarding the 84-year-old's disappearance.
Nancy Guthrie Was Taken From Her Tucson Home on February 1
“This is our beautiful Mom,” the talk show emcee began. “Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since.”
“Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on — because that’s what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake — our hearts are in ruins,” she continued.
'There Is a Hole Inside Us That Can Never Be Filled'
Savannah continued to note her family "spends every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for her."
"There is a hole inside us that can never be filled. There is an ache that cannot be softened. And there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched — to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye — a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves," the journalist sobbed.
"We are real people, facing real grief, doing the best we can, and counting our many blessings along the way — most especially the prayers and love from good people, which we feel deeply. We need your prayers, we need your kindness," she wrote.
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Several Ransom Notes Were Sent to Savannah Guthrie
Savannah continued: "We will never stop looking for answers - and we will never stop looking for the light. We will always be hoping and praying and believing in the best of our world - in spite of circumstance. This is what our faith makes possible. Please. Bring her home."
Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to show up for church mass. She was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz., home the day prior.
Ever since her disappearance, several ransom notes were sent to the Guthrie family.
On July 31, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released two letters that were sent to the media on February 2 and February 6.
Savannah also referenced the notes in her post, pleading: “We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes. Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual — perhaps with someone they deeply love.”
“Perhaps they are afraid to come forward. Perhaps they are conflicted. Perhaps they are angry or upset for being in this situation. There is a way out — to tell what you know. You can do so anonymously. The reward is available. There is a way to end this situation and do the right thing," Savannah said.